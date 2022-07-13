CBC officer arrested over rape allegation
(CNS): A 30-year-old man from Bodden Town who works for Customs and Border Control was arrested last month on suspicion of rape, which was announced last week by officials from CBC. The police have since confirmed that he was arrested on 29 June in connection the allegation that on 20 June he raped a woman known to him. The police said he is currently on bail as the investigation continues and no charges have yet been brought.
