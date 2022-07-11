Cayman police officer shot dead on holiday in Honduras

| 11/07/2022 | 4 Comments
Cayman News Service
PC Antonio Lopez Jackson

(CNS): RCIPS Police Constable Antonio Lopez Jackson (64) was shot and killed on Saturday, 9 July, while vacationing in Honduras with his family. No one else was injured during the incident. The RCIPS has not said what happened or where exactly he was killed, but according to posts on social media, Jackson was the victim of a robbery. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said the RCIPS was in contact with the authorities in Honduras.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague in these circumstances, and extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” Byrne said. “We are offering our full support to the family during this difficult time, and are liaising with the Honduran authorities, who have a full investigation underway.”

PC Jackson served with the RCIPS for a total of 24 years.

Comments (4)

  1. My Condolences says:
    11/07/2022 at 7:25 pm

    O wow. Jackson was a down to earth man. Always expressive. We had good conversations. And he never kept interesting stories to himself. He shared them.. It is so sad he had to leave us this way.

  2. Elvis says:
    11/07/2022 at 6:56 pm

    Why go therefor a vacation though.

    Sad story. So sorry for your loss. The world has gone crazy

  3. Ghost Rider Six Out says:
    11/07/2022 at 4:08 pm

    No worries at the current rate in Cayman is importing criminals we will soon be just as unsafe RIP Action Jackson as he was known affectionately to many of his RCIPS colleagues

  4. Anonymous says:
    11/07/2022 at 3:29 pm

    Very sad, condolences to the family.

