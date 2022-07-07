CAL to begin direct flights to LA in November

Cayman Airways at ORIA (from CAL social media)

(CNS): The much anticipated direct route to Los Angeles by Cayman Airways will start on 5 November as the airline has received approval from the US authorities to operate the service, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan announced Thursday. It will take less than six hours to travel between Grand Cayman and LAX, cutting the current travel time in half. Los Angeles is among the top five busiest airports in the world and has long been a gateway CAL wanted to add to its schedule after acquiring the fleet of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

However, the planes were grounded in 2019 after two fatal crashes by that model and subsequent technical issues that had to be addressed, which was followed by the pandemic. As a result, fulfilling the dream of bringing Hollywood to Cayman has taken some time. But with the tourism industry now in recovery, officials are hoping that a direct service to LAX will boost visitor numbers at the start of the 2022/23 high tourist season.

“As well as being highly anticipated, particularly by the tourism and business communities, this service marks the achievement of an important milestone,” Bryan said. “Not only does it fulfil my ministry’s goal to tap into new markets and grow visitation outside of our usual source markets, it also aligns with broad outcome #10 of the government’s strategic policy statement, related to tourism growth, development and economic impact.”

Bryan said the new route will be a game-changer for this destination as it will open up the western United States, making it easier for travellers from Los Angeles as well as San Francisco, Seattle and beyond.

“This new route will also enhance air connectivity for travellers originating from Asia and Australia, opening up our destination to even more markets that are currently unserved. This will make our islands accessible and more attractive to a whole new segment of travellers,” he said.

He noted that Cayman Airways will be the only Caribbean airline flying into LAX, which offers an ideal opportunity to capture the attention of new travellers. But Bryan also stressed another element to the route, namely Hollywood.

“Los Angeles is the undisputed hub for the entertainment industry and is home to some of the most famous studios in the world,” he said. “Bringing the Cayman Islands closer to Los Angeles in this way will help to accelerate Cayman’s film industry by providing a direct channel to Hollywood, along with facilitating business-to-business growth opportunities in the areas of financial services, technology, healthcare, fashion and the arts.”

CAL CEO Fabian Whorms said this new route was part of the airline’s strategic objective to act as an economic lever and accelerator for Cayman. As he detailed the new route, he said they would start conservatively with 160 seats on the first of the weekly flights.

But when the gateway takes off, it could increase to three times per week, Whorms said, as they believe this will prove a very popular route with residents as well as visitors. He said the flight will leave Cayman at 3:45pm Saturday afternoon and arrive in LAX at around 7:15pm, where it will stay overnight. The return leg will leave Los Angeles on Sunday morning at 7am, arriving in Cayman at 3:15pm.

Whorms confirmed that a business case had been done to identify LAX as the best possible new route for the airline. He pointed out that before the pandemic, even with the arduous journey, more than 8,000 people visited Cayman from the larger LA area in 2019. He said that when CAL introduced the direct flight to Denver it doubled the arrivals from there and they hoped to repeat this with Los Angeles.