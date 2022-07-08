Burglars smash their way into jewellery store

(CNS): Burglars made off with a large amount of jewellery after they smashed their way into a store on Goring Avenue around twenty minutes past midnight on Friday. The 911 centre received a report of an alarm going off and dispatched the police, who found that burglars had broken into the store by smashing the doors at the front entrance and then breaking several glass cases to get to the jewels. The RCJPS said the specific items that were taken are still being determined. Although police did not name the business, the only jewellery store directly on Goring Avenue is Diamond Marquis.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.