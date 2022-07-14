Bryan sorry for video, promises to try harder
(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, the MP for George Town Central, has apologised for a video he posted on social media last weekend promoting his wife’s real state business. Acknowledging that he “got this wrong”, he accepted that it was a breach of the Ministerial Code of Conduct and said he fully supports the code and the principles of good governance that it was designed to enhance. He said he would redouble his efforts to ensure his actions are in keeping with the highest ethical standards.
There has been no comment from Premier Wayne Panton about the video, in which Bryan was seen helping his wife, Michele, hand out leaflets about her business in his constituency. Though clearly done without malice, this was a misuse of his powers of office. However, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has called the video “shocking” and criticised the minister’s “egregious conduct”, for which McTaggart said he should apologise. Three days later, Bryan has done just that.
“In relation to the video, I got this wrong and apologise unreservedly to my constituents, the people of the Cayman Islands, the governor, the premier and my other colleagues in the PACT Administration,” he said. “I would like to reassure everyone that I fully support the Code of Conduct and the principles of good governance it was designed to enhance. Going forward, I will redouble my efforts to ensure that my actions are in keeping with the highest ethical standards of the office I am humbled to hold on behalf of the people of the Cayman Islands.”
Bryan said he took his responsibilities to the people of the Cayman Islands very seriously and was proud to be a minister, and proud to be a husband and father who cares for his family and strives to support their dreams and aspirations.
The first ever Ministerial Code of Conduct was rolled out by the PACT Government less than one year ago and Bryan is the second of the eight ministers to breach it. The first was Bernie Bush, who breached the code earlier this year over his interference in the succession plan for the chief fire officer. He was suspended from office for two weeks and lost the home affairs portfolio.
There is no indication at this stage that Bryan will be sanctioned for his ministerial faux pas.
See his full statement below:
Coke dealer. Illegal billboards. Stipend threats. Bubbling on camera. Breaching ministerial code. What does this laddie have to do before he gets emptied out? And worse….we’re stuck with him in politics for the next 30+ years. Heaven help Cayman! We truly do have the most awful pool of ‘politicians’.
Hopelessly unqualified Moron!!
#notmyMP
Illegal billboards still up. Sorry not sorry.
It was nice that Wayne, after an unbearable amount of time, got all PACT members to Agree to the Code of Conduct.
This week in Wayne’s World he is asking all PACT members to sign a statement that says I have Read the Code of Conduct.
Before the end of the year, i.e. after the next scandal, a consultant will be brought in from the UK, and afterwards all PACT members will be asked to sign a statement saying I Understand the Code of Conduct. Of course, this will be the biggest lie of all.
So both Kenneth and Bernie breached their Ministerial Code of Conduct, though in different ways, Bernie was suspended from office for two weeks, so just going to see what will happen here.
If one person is punished…so should others.
Punished?
Resign or your apology is fake and meaningless.
What???? And kiss goodbye to close on $300k a year in salary and ‘expenses’? Ain’t happenin’ bobo!
Rihanna said your not sorry, your just sorry you got caught.
But I wanted to ask; are crocodile apologies synonymous to crocodile tears?
Interesting apology. As you said CNS – it took Kenny three days to apologise and I don’ think he really means it. I guess he was seeing what the social media comments looked like to see if he had to apologise. Or maybe he was surveying his constituents to help make a decision.
Anyway, a very sorry excuse for a Minister.
Just saying.
Idiot
crocodile tears
Oh well. Money come Money go.
Least he didn’t cry again.
A bland written apology Minister. But you did not say what you got wrong. Why was it wrong? Do you really know?
This is an apology in name only and amounts to a – “yes I got caught. Yes Im told I have to say sorry – so sorry”. And “yes I try really hard to do better every time I mess up and promise I will try even harder now. I promise.”
Were is the ‘sobbing’ video and some indication that you really understand why your actions were dangerous and how it embarrassed your colleagues(those with ethics) and the Premier and your constituents. And yes how it embarrassed your family.
You have been called out several times now for mis-steps including the incident where you misled constituents with a hoax threat about cancelling stipends. I think you referred to it as a ‘scare tactic’. Who does that?
Get your act together Minister or you may go the way of PM Johnson next time. One mis-step after the other until you you step right out of your post.
Premier. Im not sure what you will say but you meed to get your act together as well.
God bless our Islands. And I pray this Government realises that governing is hard and requires serious people with good judgement who operate above board with their focus fully on getting the good ship Cayman through the coming storm. To do that the Premier needs to lead.
“He got it wrong” wtf? The fact he is even an MP is wrong. The morons that elected this wretch are also wrong. He needs to try harder to do the right thing and resign, now! What good is having standards for elected members of parliament if there are no penalties for breaching those standards? What a clown show we have. Any word from Panton on this? Crickets….
Apology accepted. Don’t do it again.
I was just saying what the PACK was thinking. He will do it again! They all will do stuff like that. None of them know anything about ethics and they are not smart enough to learn.
PACT Punk
If it was any where else in the world he would have to step down.
This was elementary Watson. Looks like a Trump idea! Not impressed with the slap on the wrist. A suspension along with the apology should be imposed.