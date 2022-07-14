Bryan sorry for video, promises to try harder

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, the MP for George Town Central, has apologised for a video he posted on social media last weekend promoting his wife’s real state business. Acknowledging that he “got this wrong”, he accepted that it was a breach of the Ministerial Code of Conduct and said he fully supports the code and the principles of good governance that it was designed to enhance. He said he would redouble his efforts to ensure his actions are in keeping with the highest ethical standards.

There has been no comment from Premier Wayne Panton about the video, in which Bryan was seen helping his wife, Michele, hand out leaflets about her business in his constituency. Though clearly done without malice, this was a misuse of his powers of office. However, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has called the video “shocking” and criticised the minister’s “egregious conduct”, for which McTaggart said he should apologise. Three days later, Bryan has done just that.

“In relation to the video, I got this wrong and apologise unreservedly to my constituents, the people of the Cayman Islands, the governor, the premier and my other colleagues in the PACT Administration,” he said. “I would like to reassure everyone that I fully support the Code of Conduct and the principles of good governance it was designed to enhance. Going forward, I will redouble my efforts to ensure that my actions are in keeping with the highest ethical standards of the office I am humbled to hold on behalf of the people of the Cayman Islands.”

Bryan said he took his responsibilities to the people of the Cayman Islands very seriously and was proud to be a minister, and proud to be a husband and father who cares for his family and strives to support their dreams and aspirations.

The first ever Ministerial Code of Conduct was rolled out by the PACT Government less than one year ago and Bryan is the second of the eight ministers to breach it. The first was Bernie Bush, who breached the code earlier this year over his interference in the succession plan for the chief fire officer. He was suspended from office for two weeks and lost the home affairs portfolio.

There is no indication at this stage that Bryan will be sanctioned for his ministerial faux pas.