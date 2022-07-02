Bodden Town man shot dead, suspect in custody

Scene of the murder Friday night (from social media)

(CNS): A 32-year-old local man from Bodden Town was gunned down on Bodden Town Road on Friday evening while he was in a parked car by a small restaurant across from Gun Square Road. The man, who has not yet been identified, was shot at around 5:30pm. Police said that emergency services arrived at the scene and attended to the victim.

He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor. A 28-year-old man, also from Bodden Town, was arrested shortly after the shooting and remains in custody.

Police have given very few details of the incident but a witness who said he was the victim’s uncle spoke to Cayman Marl Road at the crime scene. He claimed he was in the passenger seat of the car when his nephew was shot. The man said the gunman pulled up alongside their vehicle in a car with a dark tint and then fired two shots. One went into the car door but the second appears to have been the fatal shot.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information was asked by the RCIPS to come forward and report it to the officers investigating the killing.

Information can be provided by calling, the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.