Bodden Town man missing for over ten days

Noel Manning

(CNS): The police are asking the public to help them find Noel Paul Manning (53), who has been missing for nearly two weeks. Better known as ‘“Indian” and sometimes “Doc”, Manning had been living in Bodden Town when he was reported missing by family members on Sunday, 26 June, who had last seen him on Friday, 24 June. After the police began their inquiries some family members believed they spotted him on Monday, 27 June. Since then there have been reports of sightings of Manning in Breakers and Bodden Town.

However, police have been unable to confirm the sightings or contact him directly and are hoping the public can help track him down.

Manning is short with a slim build and brown complexion, bald head and white facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a fedora hat. Police are also encouraging Manning to contact the nearest police station.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 or Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.