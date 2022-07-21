Appeal favours right to know over commercial ‘secrets’

(CNS): A decision by the Office of the Ombudsman has clarified the extent to which records of private sector service providers are exempt from release under the FOI Act weighed against the public’s right to know about deals with the government. The decision related to a freedom of information request to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) about the licences, rights and services at the two local airports. The CIAA had released some documents but withheld some information.

However, in a decision regarding an appeal to the CIAA response, Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone found that the commercial interest exemptions claimed by the CIAA in this case didn’t apply and the public interest in disclosing records was greater than the commercial interest in withholding them.

“The promotion of public understanding of processes and decisions of public authorities, the promotion of the accountability of public authorities and the deterrence of maladministration… will be enhanced by disclosure of the redacted information,” Roulstone said in her decision.

The ombudsman did uphold the deferral of the release of draft ground handling agreements until their

completion but she ordered completed and historical records to be released.

The applicant had made a freedom of information request to the CIAA relating to licences, rights and services for which the CIAA had authorised permission at Owen Roberts International Airport and Charles Kirkconnell International Airport since 2008. This related to ground handling services, such as baggage handling, fueling, hangar services and aircraft maintenance.

While the CIAA had released some records, it withheld information in authorisation letters sent to the providers of ground handling services, which it said related to private commercial interests, and deferred the release of draft agreements with service providers, as these were still being completed.

In her decision, Roulstone noted that while there is still some debate as to whether or not the airport is subject to the Procurement Act, which dictates how the civil service acquires products and services, the act clearly requires that certain information on contracts is made public within a certain period.

“That information consists, amongst other things, of ‘a brief description of the goods or services being procured’ and ‘the name of the successful bidder’, which appear to be the same data elements that have been requested by the applicant and redacted by the CIAA,” Roulstone wrote.

She noted that the elements which the CIAA claimed would seriously damage commercial interests are expected to be published under procurement rules in the name of accountability and transparency.