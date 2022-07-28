Another year passes with no single-use plastic ban

Plastic removed from Cayman beaches

(CNS): It is now three years since the PPM-led government created a steering committee in July 2019 to shape a policy to ban some single-use plastics in the Cayman Islands, such as plastic bags, straws and take-out food containers. CNS contacted the Ministry of Sustainability this week about the status of the proposed ban but our inquiries have been ignored, despite a commitment by the PACT administration to roll out a ban by the end of the third quarter of this year — just two months away.

The government initially targeted January 2021 as the date to introduce the ban, but the steering committee has not met since the arrival of COVID-19 closed down its work in early 2020 after just a few meetings in 2019. The pandemic has since provided an excuse for what appears to be a complete lack of action relating to a potential ban.

Nevertheless, Premier Wayne Panton announced earlier this year that he intended to roll out a ban on certain single-use plastic products by October 2022.

“What I have indicated to my team is that I want to have single-use plastic bans in place in the third quarter. That is the target we have,” Panton said in May. “We’ve got to change the way we do things. We can’t just go for convenience to get things done. We got to go and do things deliberately and recognise that we have a planet and an environment and an ecosystem to respect and protect because it enables us to survive.”

The comments were made on Discovery Day shortly after the historic swim by Oly Rush, who became the first person to swim all around Grand Cayman to raise money for Plastic Free Cayman (PFC), which advocates for a local plastic ban. Following that event, Claire Hughes, the founder of PFC and a member of the steering committee, confirmed that the members had not met since before the pandemic and none of them had heard from the current government about getting the plans for a ban back on track.

As PFC continues to call on the government to implement the ban, the non-profit group organises beach clean-ups month after month. So far this year, volunteers have cleared more than 5,000lbs from the coastline.