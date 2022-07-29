All of Cardinall Ave closes for more street work

Artist’s rendition of Cardinall Ave when the work is completed

(CNS): As the pedestrianisation of Cardinall Avenue in George Town, which began back in January, continues, the remaining stretch of the road is now closed to traffic between Albert Panton Street and Edward Street to allow work on that section of the road, according to a release from the infrastructure ministry. This will include enhancements to infrastructure, new landscaping and paving. The road is expected to be closed to vehicles for four weeks but it remains open to pedestrians.

“This project has not been without its challenges, as we navigate through the supply chain issues and scarcity and rising costs of construction materials that are being experienced globally,” explained Colin Lumsden, George Town Manager and Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator.

However, the work is on track to be completed by early autumn, “thanks to the hard work and support of our project partners, as well as the cooperation of local businesses and the public”, he said.

For the duration of the road’s closure, Albert Panton Street will be rezoned into a two-way street and local deliveries to businesses along the eastern section of Cardinall Avenue can be made on that road via a specially marked delivery zone.

Over the last seven months work has been going on between Seafarers Way and Albert Panton Street, which is now being prepared for final paving as the underground utilities, street lighting and landscaping are finished. The final phase of the project will see the repaving of the section of Seafarers Way directly in front of Cardinall Avenue and the current taxi rank, creating a waterfront pocket park with seating and greenery.

Mature trees have already been planted throughout the project area to create additional shading, including two 60-year-old silver thatch palm trees.

The George Town Revitalisation Initiative is a multi-year government project led by the ministry and designed to bring life and vibrancy back to Cayman’s capital. Robson Construction is leading the Central Business District Enhancement Project Phase One works with support from long-standing partners of the revitalisation project, the National Roads Authority, Caribbean Utilities Company and Apec Consulting Engineers Limited.