Young activists begin campaign for reef-safe sunscreen

POF campaign for reef-safe sunscreen

(CNS): The student-led environmental advocacy group, Protect Our Future, has launched a new campaign to promote the use of reef-safe sunscreen brands in the Cayman Islands. Sunscreen chemicals, such as oxybenzone and octinoxate, are known to contain nanoparticles that disrupt the growth cycles of reef corals, cause coral bleaching, and lower their defences against diseases such as stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD). As the summer begins, POF is pushing for a ban on products that are not safe for reefs.

The campaign slogan, “Our future screams for reef-safe sunscreen”, was chosen by POF member Connor Macdonald and his team to reflect the current state of local reefs and the changes needed to ensure their continued health.

This is the latest in a series of social media and image-led campaigns where the young activists take interesting and relevant images while promoting their messages on huge banners. Using slogans such as “Our future is not single-use” and “Planting trees is our future”, the students have worked hard to raise awareness locally of several environmental challenges.

With stony coral tissue loss disease now affecting dozens of coral species all around Grand Cayman, POF said, “It is imperative to prevent further reef damage by tackling the sunscreen use on our islands.”

The ‘Sunscreen Team’ conducted extensive research and found that the use of reef-safe sunscreen and the banning of harmful sunscreens would have a dramatic impact on the marine environment. The students had been lobbying the government about this issue but they are now focused on educating the public as the use of sunscreen increases in the hotter weather.

POF wants the Cayman Islands to join Hawaii, Key West, Bonaire, Mexico, Palau, Aruba and the US Virgin Islands in banning sunscreen that is not reef-safe and are beginning to see the positive consequence of healthier reefs.

The students propose initial action to begin discouraging the use of the harmful chemicals while promoting reef-safe sunscreen chemicals such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, and then phasing out and eventually banning brands containing oxybenzone and octinoxate.

“The time to act is now,” the activists said in a release about the new campaign. “With the island quickly opening up to tourism, it is more important than ever to educate the public on the issue and try to preserve as much of our reefs as possible.”