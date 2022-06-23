Women’s face slashed by man she knew

(CNS): A woman on Cayman Brac has been treated at Faith Hospital and a 53-year-old man has been arrested after an altercation at a home on Monday night. The RCIPS said that shortly after 8:00pm on 20 June, officers responded to a report that a man and woman who are known to each other had been involved in an altercation at a Brac residence. During the incident the man brandished a knife and cut the woman’s face. She was transported to the Brac hospital by ambulance for treatment and subsequently discharged.

The man left the location before the officers arrived, police said. However, he was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of wounding, threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, causing fear or provocation of violence, and breach of a probation order. He was expected to appear in court Thursday.

The police did not say where on the island the incident happened or how the couple were connected.