Woman killed in crash on Cayman Brac
(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal single-car collision on Cayman Brac early Wednesday morning. The accident, which was reported at around 2:50am, involved a blue Honda Fit and happened on West End East Road. The driver, the only person in the car, was trapped inside and had to be extricated by the Cayman Islands Fire Service. She was taken to Faith Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman is the ninth person to lose their life on local roads this year. This crash follows two serious smashes on Grand Cayman over the weekend at a time when collisions are averaging more than 240 per month.
Police said the westbound lane of West End East Road remains closed as officers carry out investigations, and drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible and expect delays.
The RCIPS Traffic and Road Policing Unit’s accident reconstructionists are travelling to Cayman Brac from Grand Cayman to assist with the investigation. The unit is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the vehicle in the area before the collision to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Miami-based Cayman Crimestoppers.
Absolutely devastating for friends and family.
There seem to be a lot of one-car and of course multi car as usual accidents. Is it possible to have a reporter ask about heart attacks and their relevance to these accidents? Some very odd accidents this past 12 months or so, single cars just plowing off the road.
Here we go again. And this wasn’t the only serious accident last night either. How many people are going to have to lose their lifes before the cig take this seriously and make some real changes to address the current situation.
The standard of driving on all 3 islands is atrocious. XXXX
Last night on the way home, I was passed by a pair of cars racing along Linford Pierson Highway. The speed limit sign showed 72MPH. Where was the traffic division? All along the roads from WB to BT there were racers running amok. Its no wonder people are dying with this level of insanity reigning with impunity.
