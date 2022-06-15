Woman killed in crash on Cayman Brac

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal single-car collision on Cayman Brac early Wednesday morning. The accident, which was reported at around 2:50am, involved a blue Honda Fit and happened on West End East Road. The driver, the only person in the car, was trapped inside and had to be extricated by the Cayman Islands Fire Service. She was taken to Faith Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman is the ninth person to lose their life on local roads this year. This crash follows two serious smashes on Grand Cayman over the weekend at a time when collisions are averaging more than 240 per month.

Police said the westbound lane of West End East Road remains closed as officers carry out investigations, and drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible and expect delays.

The RCIPS Traffic and Road Policing Unit’s accident reconstructionists are travelling to Cayman Brac from Grand Cayman to assist with the investigation. The unit is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the vehicle in the area before the collision to contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331.