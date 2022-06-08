Woman hands herself in after man stabbed

(CNS): A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding after a man was stabbed in George Town in the vicinity of Albert Panton Street around 6pm on Tuesday. Police were told that two women and a man, all known to each other, became involved in an altercation. During the fight, one of the women stabbed the man and left the location shortly afterwards. Officers who arrived at the scene found a man with a wound to his lower back being assisted by another person. Emergency services arrived and transported the man to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment. He was later released.

Later that day, the 19-year-old woman, who lives in George Town, turned herself in and was arrested. She remains in custody as investigations continue.