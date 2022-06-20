Woman arrested after hit-and-run on Crewe Rd

(CNS): A 30-year-old woman from George Town was arrested following a hit-and-run on Crewe Road, George Town, on Sunday night. Police said the collision between a motorbike and a red sedan car happened near Palm Dale at about 9:30pm on 19 June. The driver of the car fled the location while the motorbike rider was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The police did not say when the woman was arrested or for what offence, but she has since been bailed. Although the road was closed overnight while the scene was being processed, it has since been reopened.

The collision is being investigated by police and witnesses are asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 with information. Tips can also be provided to the confidential tip line at 947-7777 or via the website.