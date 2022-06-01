Witnesses sought for fatal crash on West Bay Road

Anwar Ali Bakari Abdurrahman

(CNS): Traffic police are making another appeal for witnesses to the early morning collision last week in which Anwar Ali Bakari Abdurrahman (41), a Kenyan national residing in the Cayman Islands, was killed. The crash happened at around 4am on Thursday, 26 May, on the West Bay Road by the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. A 24-year-old man from West Bay who was arrested at the time on suspicion of DUI has not been charged and has been bailed as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Abdurrahman’s friends have created a fundraising page to help cover the funeral and other expenses.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any information is asked to call the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the GTPS at 949-4222.