Visitors returning but challenges still ahead

Cruise ship passengers in George Town

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ tourism sector is beginning to recover in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with stay-over visitor arrivals in April reaching over 25,000, which is around 55% of 2019 numbers. But the signs of recovery are still beset with challenges, from airlift to the cost of living, according to both industry and government officials.

Speaking at the Cayman Islands Tourism Association AGM last week, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan accepted that COVID regulations are creating barriers to potential travellers and said he was keen to see them lifted.

The minister promised that he would fight hard in caucus for the tourism sector and put the case to his government colleagues about relaxing regulations, including mask mandates and the travel clearance process. But he warned CITA members that they had to convince the wider community as well and urged them to lobby for lifting restrictions. He said he believed it was now time to relax the travel restrictions but he asked them to “shout a little louder”.

CITA President Marc Langevin, the GM at the Ritz-Carlton, said there are positive signs of recovery. But he pointed out that members of the sector are all still worried that there will not be enough airlift to Cayman for the winter to ensure the real recovery for the high season.

Several CITA executives outlined other challenges regarding recruiting and retaining staff, as well as the increase in the cost of doing business and supply chain issues that the sector is now facing.

The cost of living for staff as well as businesses was also raised by the CITA treasurer, restaurant owner Markus Mueri, especially where new staff are going to live, given the cost of rental apartments and transport challenges.

Bookings for the summer are mixed but the hope is that there will be much more last-minute bookings to boost the sector through the slow season, where workers will all need support from government. Troy Leacock, the VP for Watersports, argued that there was a very strong case for maintaining the tourism stipend and other support for the sector through the summer because the low season is looking very bad and staff have not had the chance to boost their earnings in the first part of the year, as would normally be the case.

The stipend payments are due to finish this month but Leacock urged government to reconsider that issue. He said it was critical to keep training and retaining Caymanians in the industry, otherwise they would be lost from the sector.

Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Chris Saunders offered his support to the sector and suggested that, given the challenges faced by the financial services industry, tourism could become Cayman’s main economic pillar in the future.

“Financial services has constantly been under attack for decades. It’s just going to be a matter of time before something is going to happen and the only industry we are going to have is tourism,” he said, adding that within the next decade or so it could be the only pillar of the economy. “We can’t wait ten to fifteen years when things go south to start building tourism; we need to start laying the groundwork from now… This is the second pillar of our industry today and in ten years it’s going to be the number one pillar.”

Offered the support of the treasury, Saunders said spending money on tourism was an investment because, aside from being an economic arm in its own right, it was an important driver of other parts of the economy.