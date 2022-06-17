US visitor dies after snorkelling at Kittiwake

(CNS): A 55-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States has become the third person to die in the sea this year. Police said that shortly after 3:15pm Wednesday, 15 June, officers responded to a report of a person in distress at sea. The man, who had been snorkelling near the wreck of the Kittiwake when he became unresponsive, was brought back to a boat and people on the scene administered CPR. He was subsequently transported by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending doctor.