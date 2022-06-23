Two gun crimes over the weekend in East End

(CNS): Two apparently unrelated gun crimes happened in East End over the weekend. In one case, the police have charged a man with the possession of a replica handgun with intent, in the other they are appealing for witnesses to an altercation that involved a firearm.

Police said that around 12:30am on Saturday, 18 June, officers responded to a fight on Eastland Drive involving several people. At least one person had brandished a gun and another a machete.

Multiple vehicles were seen leaving the location as the police arrived and although officers stopped two of them and conducted searches, no guns or other weapons were found. However, a number of people were present at this event and officers are keen for any of these witnesses to come forward with information as they continue the investigation.

Then on Sunday afternoon, 19 June, officers responded to a report of an incident involving a firearm at an address on Sea View Road, East End. It was reported that a man had knocked on the door of the residence, then brandished what appeared to be a firearm. The man, who is known to the occupants, was unable to gain entry and left the location before the police arrived.

The following day, Monday 20 June, police were told that the man had once again attended the address and was sitting in a vehicle parked across the street. The officers went back to the home and conducted a search of the vehicle. During the search they recovered an item resembling a firearm, which was later determined to be realistic replica of a 9mm pistol. The 24-year-old man, who lives in Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and taken into custody.

He has since been formally charged with possession of an imitation firearm with Intent to commit an offence, and appeared in court Wednesday, 22 June.

Anyone with information relating to the altercation in the early hours of Saturday morning is asked to call Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.