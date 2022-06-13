Two drivers critical after serious weekend smashes
(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to two separate serious collisions on Saturday, one involving three vehicles at the Butterfield Roundabout in George Town and the other in North Side with just one car. As a result of the crashes, two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One other person also received medical treatment.
The first crash happened on Saturday around 3:40pm on North Sound Road near Animal House. It involved a grey Toyota Vitz and a white Honda CR-V-EX, which also collided with a parked Kia Sorento. The female driver of the Honda was taken to hospital, where she remains in stable but critical condition. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured, while the passenger complained of pain, and sought medical attention.
A few hours later on Saturday, at about 6:10pm, a blue Mini Cooper crashed on North Side Road in the vicinity of Suncoast Road. No details were revealed but the male driver was taken to hospital, where he remians in stable but critical condition.
According to the latest statistics from the RCIPS, there has been no significant improvement in traffic smashes over the last few months. Between the beginning of the year and the end of May, there were 1,204 motor vehicle collisions reported to the RCIPS, an average of 240 per month. The month with the most crashes was April (261), followed by May (259).
Meanwhile, the new Eastern Districts Traffic Unit, which began operations at the end of March, has already dealt with 882 incidents, which include crashes, tickets for speeding and unlicensed vehicles.
The latest serious collisions are under investigation by the Traffic Unit and anyone with information or who may have witnessed them is asked to call 949-4222 or 649-6254.
Anonymous tips can also be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at
949-7777, or via the website.
Category: Local News
The solution is to revoke all local caymanian held driving licenses until they pass a uk standard theory and practical driving test,
Many People in cayman cant drive , simple
Roundabouts are creations of the devil. Their biggest claim to fame are the auto wrecks they cause. No one in their right mind would force them on their citizens.
Whilst I did not witness and cannot comment on what happened with these specific accidents, however, seeing the way people drive on this island I am surprised there aren’t more road deaths and serious collisions. We can only hope that these reckless drivers are the ones who end up dead/ in hospital and they don’t take any innocent law abiding citizens with them!
Police can give speeding an other sorts of tickets, prosecute uninsured and unregistered motorists and arrest drunk drivers until the cows come home, but until the overall mentality of many, many drivers changes, the accidents will continue.
People are in too much of a hurry. Trying to get places faster. Cutting the line. Overtaking. Speeding. Using the wrong lane to get around the roundabout. Using their phone when driving, Tail gaiting (I could go on).
Drivers have to start doing their part and realizing that the vehicle they are driving isn’t just a mode of transportation. It’s a 3000 pound (or more) weapon that can kill themselves, or others, very VERY easily.
And we all need to drive in a manner that respects that fact.