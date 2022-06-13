Two drivers critical after serious weekend smashes

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to two separate serious collisions on Saturday, one involving three vehicles at the Butterfield Roundabout in George Town and the other in North Side with just one car. As a result of the crashes, two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One other person also received medical treatment.

The first crash happened on Saturday around 3:40pm on North Sound Road near Animal House. It involved a grey Toyota Vitz and a white Honda CR-V-EX, which also collided with a parked Kia Sorento. The female driver of the Honda was taken to hospital, where she remains in stable but critical condition. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured, while the passenger complained of pain, and sought medical attention.

A few hours later on Saturday, at about 6:10pm, a blue Mini Cooper crashed on North Side Road in the vicinity of Suncoast Road. No details were revealed but the male driver was taken to hospital, where he remians in stable but critical condition.

According to the latest statistics from the RCIPS, there has been no significant improvement in traffic smashes over the last few months. Between the beginning of the year and the end of May, there were 1,204 motor vehicle collisions reported to the RCIPS, an average of 240 per month. The month with the most crashes was April (261), followed by May (259).

Meanwhile, the new Eastern Districts Traffic Unit, which began operations at the end of March, has already dealt with 882 incidents, which include crashes, tickets for speeding and unlicensed vehicles.