Tourism Minister rails at banks over repossession

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan on Facebook

(CNS): Tourism and Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan has posted an emotional video on social media in which he rails at the banks for seizing homes from Caymanian families at an economically challenging time. He accused them of being heartless and ruining the country, and outlined an example of this he had just learned about. The minister said some bank loan officers needed to “take a morality check” over what was happening.

Bryan said that one of his constituents who had fallen behind on mortgage payments had lost her home, even though she found the money she owed. Bank officials had told her they were continuing with the repossession because they had already received an offer on the property and decided she was a high-risk customer.

The bank had taken the arrears money that someone had lent her, but had then made the decision to throw the single mother and her children out of their home anyway, he said.

Bryan said this was the law and there was nothing he could do about it. Despite being a member of Cabinet, which has the power to change laws, he said he was only one person, implying that the rest of the government’s inner circle does not support banking legislation reform. He urged people to lobby other MPs and to share the video on social media.

The minister urged people to watch the banks, warning that these institutions were coming for people’s homes. He said that homeowners were having difficulties paying mortgages because of the increasing cost of living and it was up to the government to figure out a solution.

“We are doing our best,” he said. This situation was not because people were being irresponsible but caused by the fallout from the pandemic, he said, noting that the global economy has put people in a very difficult situation. But the banks did not care about that, he said, adding wryly that they might care if the kids impacted by this grow up to be bank robbers because of the instability created by the banks’ behaviour.

Bryan warned that this constituent was not the only one being impacted. “If things get any harder, I can see the banks coming,” he said, recalling how the banks had taken many people’s homes during the last difficult economic period.

Tearful and angry, Bryan said that in due course he would be naming the bank in question, but he urged all of the local financial institutions to reflect on their moral compass and accused them of undermining society. “If you guys want to continue to screw up our country, I hope you live long enough to see the effects of what you do,” he said.

Bryan said he was only one of 19 elected representatives and urged the people to use their power and put pressure on MPs to ensure there are laws in place to protect homeowners.

“These banks are going to start coming for their money. They don’t care about recession and they don’t care about you or what’s going on in your family,” he said and warned of much more difficult times ahead.