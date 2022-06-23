Tourism Minister rails at banks over repossession
(CNS): Tourism and Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan has posted an emotional video on social media in which he rails at the banks for seizing homes from Caymanian families at an economically challenging time. He accused them of being heartless and ruining the country, and outlined an example of this he had just learned about. The minister said some bank loan officers needed to “take a morality check” over what was happening.
Bryan said that one of his constituents who had fallen behind on mortgage payments had lost her home, even though she found the money she owed. Bank officials had told her they were continuing with the repossession because they had already received an offer on the property and decided she was a high-risk customer.
The bank had taken the arrears money that someone had lent her, but had then made the decision to throw the single mother and her children out of their home anyway, he said.
Bryan said this was the law and there was nothing he could do about it. Despite being a member of Cabinet, which has the power to change laws, he said he was only one person, implying that the rest of the government’s inner circle does not support banking legislation reform. He urged people to lobby other MPs and to share the video on social media.
The minister urged people to watch the banks, warning that these institutions were coming for people’s homes. He said that homeowners were having difficulties paying mortgages because of the increasing cost of living and it was up to the government to figure out a solution.
“We are doing our best,” he said. This situation was not because people were being irresponsible but caused by the fallout from the pandemic, he said, noting that the global economy has put people in a very difficult situation. But the banks did not care about that, he said, adding wryly that they might care if the kids impacted by this grow up to be bank robbers because of the instability created by the banks’ behaviour.
Bryan warned that this constituent was not the only one being impacted. “If things get any harder, I can see the banks coming,” he said, recalling how the banks had taken many people’s homes during the last difficult economic period.
Tearful and angry, Bryan said that in due course he would be naming the bank in question, but he urged all of the local financial institutions to reflect on their moral compass and accused them of undermining society. “If you guys want to continue to screw up our country, I hope you live long enough to see the effects of what you do,” he said.
Bryan said he was only one of 19 elected representatives and urged the people to use their power and put pressure on MPs to ensure there are laws in place to protect homeowners.
“These banks are going to start coming for their money. They don’t care about recession and they don’t care about you or what’s going on in your family,” he said and warned of much more difficult times ahead.
Category: Banking & money, Business, Local News, Politics
Just a bit of play acting to (try and) fool the people into thinking that he actually cares.
Not one of us with at least half a brain believes that politicians fight with banks for the good of the people.
I will guess that the person who lost their house went to Bryan and this is the best he can up with.
It is pitiful really.
Banks and politicians have been working since the invention of money to screw the man in the street.
This was a shameful display of play-acting and electioneering and if this is the best he can do, he should be ashamed of himself.
I notice he did not mention the Lodge once.
Why is that Kenneth?
See? Everyone? See how Kenneth cries with us? Let’s vote for him next time because he clearly feels for us! Hey Kenneth, can you pay my next mortgage payment for me? You know…put your money where your mouth is…or your tears for that matter…😪
Banks are allowed to call in their debts. In fact I would say that it is necessary for a healthy banking system as banks that are required to accept a certain level of losses would surely price those into their other products.
If the problem here is simply that banks are calling in debts please start issuing government loans so that people do not have to worry about losing homes when they are unable to meet their commitments.
If the underlying problem as to why people cannot pay their bills is anything but that please stop blaming private businesses and start looking inward at your education standards, employment policies, and the impact of the ongoing COVID restricitons on peoples income.
We should take a leaf out of the UK’s book on this. A bank’s right to possession should be suspended so long as the customer can keep the current payments up to date and repay the arrears over the lifetime of the mortgage.
Avoiding foreclosure is pretty straightforward. Make your mortgage payments in full and on time.
“All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts” -Shakespeare
Bravo Mr. Bryan! Hopefully Broadway selects you for this audition.
I am not sure that the Minister understands that it is not the banks money, it is my money and all the other bank customers money that is being lent out, so when it doesn’t get repaid it is not the bank losing it is your fellow citizens. I agree that the banks spread on lending is atrocious but what other choice do you have.
Lower airfare and hotel prices. Drop covid protocol. Put in some welcome back specials like other islands did. There is no incentive to fly on holiday there. None. Unless you have family on island, you could travel anywhere else, stay longer, do more exciting things, for less.
This guy needs to take a chill pill and lay his ego to rest. Mr pea brain dont have a clue how it works.
Leave tourism alone before you screw it up.
Leave the banks alone.
Leave our chief medical officer alone.
Or should I just say go back to school and leave it to the proffessionals.
Present government has absolutely no clue how world finance and banking actually functions . Luckily , the banks here do though.
Dude, you are a law maker. We don’t need you to sit in your truck and whine about the obvious externalities of this exploitative system.
YOU are in the rare place, as a law maker, to do something about it. So get to work, educate yourself on economic theory and the global state of affairs, and take action in the interests of working people of this country instead of just burgeouise hotel and development company owners. Thats literally your job.
That was great theatre with crocodile tears or he has become emotionally unhinged with a large dose of self preservation thrown into the mix. SMH
Banks dont care about their customers they just want their money. We have no consumer protection in the Cayman Islands. I would change banks but they are all the same. Look how long they make you wait in line. Usually only one or two tellers who take forever to make a transaction.
So should Caymanians just be given houses and not be expected to pay their mortgages? Clearly this wasn’t the first time this lady hadn’t paid their mortgage and foreclosing is the last resort for banks.
And you want the law to change so people can not pay their mortgage and keep their homes?
Well, Cayman doesn’t have any Caymanian controlled banks anymore. When you sell majority stake and cash-out CNB, you don’t get to call the shots anymore. There’s nobody looking out for Caymanians or Cayman Islands based entities at our banks. No licensee duty to serve lawful market participants. Our unlimited fee jurisdiction is a goldmine for foreign owners who can make up their own “risk-based” policy, fees, and when they aren’t paying IRS settlements, can pretty much do whatever they want without interference.
yet more examples of how the people have been turned into a commodity by corporate interest’s. The new kings are the money men and we are all little more than serfs to our lords.
Oure representatives are unable or unwilling to help. No one is coming to save us.
Passion works on voters. Hope he remembers his own words, “if you guys continue to screw up your country, I hope you live long enough to see the effects of what you do”.
Jim Bodden didn’t.
The government mismanaged the pandemic around the globe and everyone thought it was great.
Now we have to pay the price. Congrats dumb asses.
Perhaps Bryan would like to pay the arrears that way I do not have to face increased bank charges that are the result of such defaults.
Ez…stop selling out to foreigners. Stop selling your culture out and build the lil heritage that is left!