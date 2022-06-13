Tourism lobby urges gov’t to drop COVID-restrictions

Owen Roberts International Airport departures

(CNS): Now that the United States has lifted its COVID-19 test requirement for air passengers, the local tourism lobby is urging the Cayman Islands Government to ease all of the restrictions on visitors here as well. The Cayman Islands Tourism Association said that if things like mandatory masks and testing are dropped, the sector will easily achieve the target, set by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, of 200,000 visitors this year.

People flying into the US no longer need to have a negative test, which means that if a visitor tests positive while on their trip to Cayman, this will not prevent them from re-entering the United States. CITA President Marc Langevin said this was welcome news for the industry.

“It will remove the constant fear and concerns of people of having to quarantine in Cayman if they tested positive,” he said. “Hopefully, this will allow the government to fully review other restrictions, including Travel Cayman, mask mandates and testing and vaccination requirements.”

He pointed out that during the last CITA meeting Bryan had said his goal for stay-over visitors this year was 200,000. “If those regulations were progressively removed, we anticipate that Cayman would easily surpass that figure in a large way and lead us to a full recovery,” Langevin added.

Bryan had told CITA that he was fighting hard to get the restrictions lifted but he needed the tourism sector to also lobby for the dropping of restrictions, as he explained he had to persuade his caucus colleagues and constituents to support this.

Given Cayman’s significant vaccination coverage, with 94.5% of the population having had at least one shot and illness among those infected now extremely small, there is a case for lifting all restrictions and handing responsibility for navigating the virus back to the people.

As of Friday, active case numbers had fallen to 995, a significant drop from a high of around 1,800 last month. Of those infected people, seven patients were hospitalised, three of whom were unvaccinated. With less than 300 new cases last week, the average number of new cases per day is down to around 60 infections, most of which are very mild and short-lived.