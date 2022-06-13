Tourism lobby urges gov’t to drop COVID-restrictions
(CNS): Now that the United States has lifted its COVID-19 test requirement for air passengers, the local tourism lobby is urging the Cayman Islands Government to ease all of the restrictions on visitors here as well. The Cayman Islands Tourism Association said that if things like mandatory masks and testing are dropped, the sector will easily achieve the target, set by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, of 200,000 visitors this year.
People flying into the US no longer need to have a negative test, which means that if a visitor tests positive while on their trip to Cayman, this will not prevent them from re-entering the United States. CITA President Marc Langevin said this was welcome news for the industry.
“It will remove the constant fear and concerns of people of having to quarantine in Cayman if they tested positive,” he said. “Hopefully, this will allow the government to fully review other restrictions, including Travel Cayman, mask mandates and testing and vaccination requirements.”
He pointed out that during the last CITA meeting Bryan had said his goal for stay-over visitors this year was 200,000. “If those regulations were progressively removed, we anticipate that Cayman would easily surpass that figure in a large way and lead us to a full recovery,” Langevin added.
Bryan had told CITA that he was fighting hard to get the restrictions lifted but he needed the tourism sector to also lobby for the dropping of restrictions, as he explained he had to persuade his caucus colleagues and constituents to support this.
Given Cayman’s significant vaccination coverage, with 94.5% of the population having had at least one shot and illness among those infected now extremely small, there is a case for lifting all restrictions and handing responsibility for navigating the virus back to the people.
As of Friday, active case numbers had fallen to 995, a significant drop from a high of around 1,800 last month. Of those infected people, seven patients were hospitalised, three of whom were unvaccinated. With less than 300 new cases last week, the average number of new cases per day is down to around 60 infections, most of which are very mild and short-lived.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
The Cayman Islands Tourism Association is at it again. You can always rely on them to put the lives and health of Caymanians at risk in pursuit of money.
The CITA should bully the weak and inexperienced PACT government like they did the last time they wanted to have their way.
Wow! Pea brain kenneth actually has a few brain cells working!
In fairness, the USA was always the big obstacle, not Cayman, and CDC revision order only became effective yesterday. I do agree that we should match that policy and shut down Travel Time.
Why are we going to lift the mandates here knowing that it’s helping the island to control the virus and giving us some leeway to walk around without any mask. Also it seems to me Marc doesn’t know what he is doing and not really fit for president of cita.
Seems to me you don’t know what you’re talking about.
All restrictions should have been gone since always. Lockdowns didn’t do anything except hurt small business owners. COVID jabs didn’t do anything and the side effects of them are proving to be worse than COVID. Masks NEVER did any good.
if america coughs we sneeze, so im sure we will follow them asap.
No one outside Cayman takes PCR tests seriously any more. In the UK there are whole cities that don’t have any testing stations at all and so one has to rely on mobile facilities, sometimes from 60 or 70 miles away. I’m here in Miami trying to find somewhere that will give me a PCR test results within 24 hours so I can fly home. I’ve found nowhere at all except the testing station at MIA, and even they don’t guarantee. So now I have to go to MIA the day before my flight to get tested.
If the UK and the US have let it go (and they only wanted LFTs), why are we still clinging on? Face it: Cayman is as rife with Covid as anywhere else. No point in keeping the stable door locked so long after that horse has bolted.
Umm we only need LFTs
It’s about time CIG., stop the foolishness and stubbornness. Get back to normal. Learn to live with Covid, the UK lifted all restrictions and I can tell you, it’s a big difference. If you are scared consult the JAM PM or PM Boris Johnson for advise.
Time to drop all restrictions. NOW. Not at end of June. NOW. Let the kids out of their masks for the last couple weeks of school.
Which ministers oppose dropping the mandates?
Drop the testing but keep the face mask
It’s not hard to wear a face.
Yes it is.
No but it seems for some hard to wear one properly.
Why? Masks are doing nothing. You are fine with kids having to wear them all day long? I’m not. If they don’t get rid of the mask mandate by the time school goes back next year my four kids will all have “medical exemptions” as I won’t subject them to wearing masks again. FYI – No doctors note required and the school is not allowed to ask the reason due to privacy laws.
Yup. Give it up already cig. Having to apply to travel time is so ridiculous.
Shut down Travel Cayman yesterday
“…if a visitor tests positive while on their trip to Cayman, this will not prevent them from re-entering the United States.”
Of course it will. But they’re not going to need to take that test now.
Testing requirement needs to be dropped ahead of July 4th weekend! Plenty of people waiting till the last minute to make plans.
How do they not realise that anyone visiting from the UK:
1. Takes the test and gets the travel certificate.
2. Then goes about their daily business, mixing with whoever they choose.
3. Then spends several hours, maskless, in Heathrow airport (one of the busiest on the planet)
4. Then sits for 12 hours on a plane full of other passengers who are travelling to Nassau and only needed to have the test within 72 hours of travel. Breathing the same air and removing masks frequently to eat and drink.
What exactly did they think they were achieving with this policy?
The US agenda is driven by the economy and capitalists, so naturally CITA and the profit mongers want to use that model here.
Vote these imbeciles out.
All about money. Not about health.