Third man in drug smuggling gang admits guilt

Interdiction on 21 Nov 2021 (Picture taken by RCIPS AOU)

(CNS): In court last week, Andre Carroll Woodman admitted his part in a smuggling operation last year that was intercepted by the police. His co-defendants, Jermaine Jevornie Myles and Alexander Adrian Ebanks, had previously pleaded guilty to importing 4.65 kilos of cocaine. Woodman has now also admitted to this plus an additional charge of handling criminal cash to the tune of $21,000.

The three men were apprehended last November after the canoe, with Myles and Ebanks aboard, was spotted by the police helicopter and picked up by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard some 31 miles south of Grand Cayman.

The drugs were found and seized during the search of the vessel. Myles and Ebanks, both from Bodden Town, were arrested and charged a few days later. Woodman was arrested and charged at a later date following an investigation. All three men have been remanded in custody and are expected to be sentenced later this summer.