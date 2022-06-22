Thieves make off with kiteboarding kit from Barkers

Kiteboarding equipment stolen on Sunday 19 June

(CNS): Ten kiteboards and more than 20 kites, valued at more than $20,000, have been stolen from the kitesurfing school and rental operation on an open lot at Barkers Beach in West Bay. The owner had secured the metal trailer where the equipment is kept on Sunday, 19 June, around midday, and when he returned around 11:30am Monday, he found that the padlocks securing the doors had been broken and much of his kiteboarding equipment gone.

The stolen equipment has distinctive markings, as shown in the pictures, and the police are asking anyone who may have seen this gear to get in touch. Officers also asked people to be vigilant when purchasing second-hand goods. Anyone who is offered kiteboarding equipment under questionable circumstances should contact the RCIPS to check the origin and avoid potentially purchasing stolen goods.

Police are currently investigating this incident and are appealing to anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the equipment to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.