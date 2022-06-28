Telecoms company offers to pay for new subsea cable
(CNS): International telecommunications company Seaborn Networks has made an unsolicited application to the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) to pay for and connect a new undersea communications fibre-optic cable. The proposal is separate from the Cayman Islands Government’s plans to seek a contractor to lay a third subsea cable, which it was expecting to fund.
The plans for an additional cable stem from concerns that the two existing cables, the MAYA-1 link to the US and the Liberty to Jamaica, will not be sufficient to meet the Cayman Islands’ future communications needs. Some $30 million has already been set aside in the current budget to explore the best way for government to roll out and begin the project. The first step this year was to award the contract to local consultants to make the business case based on the country’s needs for improved connectivity.
But this proposed project by Seaborn, which already has a network of cables linking the Americas, was made independently of government plans, OfReg ICT Director Sonji Myles told the press at a meeting last week.
The CIG’s decision to invest millions of dollars in a third cable has not yet been justified. Internet providers Digicel, Flow, Logic and C3 all use the MAYA-1 cable, owned by the parent company of Flow, which executives have argued still has many years to run and significant room for growth. But Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks has claimed that the costly project would ensure world-class connectivity to build Cayman’s economic future.
If the proposal by Seaborn is successful, the private sector rather than the Cayman public would foot the bill as the company would cover the cost of sinking and maintaining the cable, and the local telecoms companies would pay to use it, creating a more competitive environment and reduced internet costs as well as providing higher speeds and more capacity.
Myles said OfReg was reviewing the application and explained that a third cable could provide a number of advantages as it would add redundancy to the network, keeping the islands connected no matter what. This would make Cayman an even more attractive business jurisdiction, especially for those who need fast and reliable connections.
Myles said the financial sector would welcome improved connection, but it would also help Cayman grow the fields of medical technology and ICT more broadly, supporting the argument for the third cable.
A cynic might question whether this new proposal is doomed from the start by the lack of apparent opportunities for graft and corruption, not that anything like that has every happened here.
Bring it on Seaborn, maybe some Cayman competition finally
Once ANY telecom service or function remains primarily beholding to C&W/LIME/Flow’s control, we will continue to suffer in service and rates. Flow’s control of the main infrastructure (undersea and landside) is the monopoly they use to suck our blood.
CIG/OfReg should welcome ANY viable option which offers Cayman an alternative.
But OfReg is a branch of the same old Lodge tree as C&W/Flow, let’s see how serious they are. Minister Jay, Cayman’s best interests or Lodge influence?
I’m getting a starlink and leaving all of these poor customer service companies alone. Logic actually isn’t bad. But the rest, forget it. 100 mb per second guarantee for $99 usd a month.
You really think the regulator going to approve Starlink without a piece of that pie going to the local mafia?
How do you imagine flow are going to stop anyone using starlink if the Russian army can’t even stop Ukraine?
Exactly. I expect them to fight and say its not allowed on island first… then they will realise they can’t fight it and then charge some ridiculous fee or permit.
Typical of the world, people work hard to control the gateway so that they can control you but tell you they are taking all the risk. Then you try to take the risks on by yourself and they (monopolies, corporations with large sector control and governments) fight tooth and nail to stand in between you and the service you want then tell you that you still need to pay them because… because… reasons.
Starlink is not relevant to a local regulator. Basically grabs a signal out of the sky rather than through local infrastructure. No different than if you bought a satellite phone.
In the developed world you can easily get 900 Mbps for less than half that cost.
Starlink will be available in Cayman Q3 2022.
https://www.starlink.com/map