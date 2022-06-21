Serial sex offender back in jail for fourth time

(CNS): Ronnie Rodney Ebanks (53) from West Bay has been jailed for two years, having admitted to exposing himself and masturbating in public as he watched young children playing on Seven Mile Beach in January. Ebanks pleaded guilty in April to publicly committing an indecent act and criminal trespass. But at the time he was under a sexual harm prevention order that had begun when he was released from prison last year after serving most of a six-year term for his third conviction for a sexual offence.

Despite wearing an electronic tag, Ebanks had breached his order when he went to the beach in the first place and compounded that breach when he went on to commit the sexual offence, which was reported to the police by the parents of the children. Ebanks was taken into custody immediately and has been on remand since. He will now serve the two-year sentence he received in court earlier this month.

When he is released, he will be subject to another seven-year prevention order, which means he will continue to be monitored by the authorities.

Ebanks, who was the first person to be placed on a sexual harm prevention order, has been described by the courts as a “sexual predator and a danger to women”. That danger has now extended to children with Ebanks’ fourth sexual crime.