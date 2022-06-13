Second man charged over violent assault

(CNS): A 32-year-old man from George Town was expected to appear in court Monday, having been charged with assault ABH in relation to a violent attack on another man on Sunday, 20 February, outside the Power Supply Bar on Lawrence Boulevard. A 21-year-old man has already been charged with ABH and robbery over the same assault. Both suspects were tracked down through CCTV footage.

According to a previous release from the police, the victim was set upon by several men and sustained serious face and head injuries.