Second man charged over violent assault

| 13/06/2022
Cayman News Service

(CNS): A 32-year-old man from George Town was expected to appear in court Monday, having been charged with assault ABH in relation to a violent attack on another man on Sunday, 20 February, outside the Power Supply Bar on Lawrence Boulevard. A 21-year-old man has already been charged with ABH and robbery over the same assault. Both suspects were tracked down through CCTV footage.

According to a previous release from the police, the victim was set upon by several men and sustained serious face and head injuries.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Category: Crime, Police

Comments are closed.

«