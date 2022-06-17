Radio Cayman escapes fire unscorched

Radio Cayman building

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) was called to a structure fire at the Radio Cayman building in George Town at about 10:30 Thursday morning. But on arrival, the crew found that the blaze was actually a garbage fire in a nearby empty water cistern located behind the local radio station at a property in the Scranton area.

A swift response by firefighters with high-pressure hose reels from one of CIFS’ rapid intervention vehicles extinguished the blaze, preventing any major damage to property and no injuries were reported.

The fire service reminded members of the public that they are prohibited from burning garbage and materials without the proper permission. This is to avoid potential damage to nearby buildings by embers spreading in the wind.