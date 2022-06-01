Premier urges public to prepare for busy storm season

Atlantic 2-day weather outlook (see full graphic on the NOAA website)

(CNS): Government will do all it can to help the country get through any storms during the next six months or more, Premier Wayne Panton has said in a message marking the start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. But he urged everyone to ensure they have a plan and said families need to stock up now ahead of what is forecast to be a busy season. This year is the seventh in a row where we can expect an above-average number of storms and hurricanes, which is becoming the new normal.

“More frequent and intense storms are one result of increased global temperatures that is particularly relevant to our country,” Panton said. “Being prepared is one of the most important things we can do as individuals, as families, businesses and communities to minimise the impacts of severe weather events. If you haven’t already done so, stock up on your hurricane supplies and make sure you have hurricane plans for your homes, businesses and your families.”

The long-term and seasonal charts call for another busy year for storms across the Caribbean and the Atlantic Basin, with as many as 21 storms. The Cayman Islands has been building more resilience into its warning systems over the years, including the new National Emergency Notification System mobile application that allows direct communication with all subscribed users here in the event of a national emergency or a disaster.

“Building a national culture of disaster preparedness and resiliency is a collective responsibility and I encourage all Cayman Islands residents to subscribe to the mobile alert app,” Panton said, as he urged people to monitor official sources on local radio or television and to watch the development or arrival of any potential storms in our area.

On Wednesday morning, as the season officially got underway, the National Hurricane Center in Miami was watching an area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Yucatan Peninsula. Forecasters say it is likely to become a tropical depression while it moves northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea over the next few days.

Regardless of the development of this storm, forecasters say that heavy rainfall is likely across our area for the next few days.