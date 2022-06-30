Porn image of infant increases jail time

Freddy Manuel Diaz-Christian

(CNS): The possession of a Category A image involving an infant girl and an adult man in what was clearly a live abuse situation increased the jail time that Freddy Manuel Diaz-Christian will serve for accessing and possession of child pornography. Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop jailed the former UCCI employee for five years following his conviction last year. She said Diaz had systematically searched for hard-core pre-teen and familial relations pornography, despite being a father of young children, which showed “a dark and evil mind”.

The judge said it might be expected that, as a father, his instinct would be to protect children. Instead, he was seeking images of sexual violence against them, where the victim and perpetrator were said to be related.

Regardless of the evidence, he continues to deny the allegations and claims he never intentionally searched for child pornography, just material involving adults.

However, his computer history shows deliberate searches over a seven-month period for child pornography involving very young children and file-sharing of the same type of material. He also had a number of images that had at some point been stored and viewed on his own computer, though they were deleted, including the Category A image of the penetration of an infant aged between 18 and 24 months.

Stressing the seriousness of the offence, the judge said that “without a market to view them”, the industry creating images involving the abuse of children would not survive, and she described the image of the infant as the striking feature in this case.

Diaz had no previous criminal history, but given his behaviour, the judge said his good character was nothing but a “facade” and he had shown no remorse for what he had done. There were few mitigating circumstances, and although Diaz was said to be suffering from mental health issues, including depression, while he has been incarcerated, Justice McDonald-Bishop found there was no credible evidence that these were related to his criminal conduct.

Given the risk of him re-offending, in addition to the five years of incarceration, which is one of the longest sentences ever for this type of crime in the Cayman Islands, she also handed down a sexual harm prevention order. This means that Diaz will not be able to access the internet for seven years after his release from prison unless he does so on a device where his use can be tracked and monitored. Although his previous career was in ICT, after his release he will be required to notify the authorities of any devices he will be using, including at any future place of work, and hand them over on request.

As the judge handed down her decision via video link, Diaz, who also appeared via Zoom from HMP Northward, hung his head and had little reaction to the sentence. As she concluded her judgement, Justice McDonald-Bishop said she hoped that his time in jail would provide him with the opportunity to reflect and to come out a better person. She advised him to continue with his mental health treatment and to seek treatment for his offending behaviour.