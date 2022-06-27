Police SUV part of three-vehicle smash

(CNS): The eastbound lane of Shamrock Road in Savannah was closed Sunday morning as traffic cops investigated a three-car pile-up. The crash happened at about 11:50 on Saturday night, 25 June, and involved an RCIPS Ford Explorer service vehicle, a Honda Accord and a Kia Optima. The Honda driver sustained serious injuries, while two people in the Kia suffered minor injuries and the occupant of the police vehicle complained of pain. All four people were taken to hospital by the emergency services.

Police did not say what they believed happened or how the collision occurred, and no one was arrested at the time. There has been an average of more than 240 crashes per month this year, and ten people have already lost their lives in 2022 on Cayman’s roads.