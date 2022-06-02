Police staffer arrested and gun found in search

(CNS) A 30-year-old man who is employed with the RCIPS in a civilian support role was arrested Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation. However, the police have not disclosed the nature of the investigation or the reason for his arrest. During a search of the man’s home following his arrest, police recovered a firearm and ammunition, but there was no indication from the RCIPS whether or not the gun was licensed or if it was connected to the arrest.

A woman who was at the residence during the search and the man have both been detained at the Cayman Islands Detention Centre as investigations continue.