Police apologise to Brac boaters over rescue report

Scene from one of the boats that answered the distress call (from social media)

(CNS): Following an outpouring of reports from the Cayman Brac boating community to the local media that the recent press release from the RCIPS recounting the rescue of two men from Pickle Bank at the weekend was inaccurate, the police have apologised for the confusion and thanked the members of the Brac community for their efforts in the rescue.

The police PR unit explained Wednesday that they had initially been informed that the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) had escorted the distressed boat but had since learned this was not the case.

The coastguard had been dispatched but by the time their boat reached the Brac, the vessel in distress had already arrived back to shore. The RCIPS explained that the CICG response was delayed because when the call came in it was assisting another vessel in distress and the coastguard vessel had a mechanical issue that the crew rectified on the way to the Brac.

The police also confirmed that the RCIPS Air Support Unit had not monitored the vessel at the location until help arrived, as was previously reported.

“When the police helicopter located the vessel in distress and established that the persons on board were in good health, they provided coordinates of its location for the rescue efforts and confirmed assistance was on the way, before continuing on its medivac journey,” a police spokesperson explained.

“The RCIPS apologies for any confusion caused by the earlier report, and wishes to thank the members of the Brac community for their efforts in the search and rescue response.”

CNS understands that the rescue effort was triggered by Lenaris Ebanks, the father of one of the men on board the distressed boat, after they managed to send out a message via a satellite phone. With the help of other local boaters and coordinated by Raymond Scott on the Brac, the local rescue team was able to find the boat and the two fishermen and bring them home safely.