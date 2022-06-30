People suggest 45 locations for conservation

Barkers Beach, Grand Cayman

(CNS): The recent solicitation by the National Conservation Council for nominations from the public for places that could become protected areas has closed after dozens of people nominated more than 45 potential sites. Speaking at the NCC’s general meeting Wednesday, John Bothwell from the Department of the Environment, which oversaw the consultation on behalf of the NCC, said it revealed a real diversity of interest from the public for protecting natural locations, some of which had never been suggested before.

“It’s going to be very interesting for the council to go through all of these nominations,” Bothwell said. He explained that the DoE would now prepare a report on all of the nominated sites, and given the number of submissions, it would take a bit of time to produce.

As they assemble the report, the department will also do the technical assessments of the nominated areas so that they can be considered alongside the public submissions. Full details of all the areas that have been nominated will be released in the report.

Bothwell welcomes the public participation in the nomination process because he said it reflects a growing interest in the community in the need to conserve the natural environment.

The increased attention from the public on environmental issues was also highlighted by an update from Lisa Hurlston, the NCC member for climate change-related issues. She reported that over 1,000 people have now taken part in the climate change survey that circulated following the recent visit by UK scientists.

Work in relation to Cayman’s climate risk assessment continues, and a report is expected in September that will inform the long-awaited new climate change policy.