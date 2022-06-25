Pensions holiday continues for three more months

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has extended the mandatory payment of pension contributions in the private sector for another three months, despite concerns that this long-running holiday will present the country with a significant problem in the coming years. While the opposition had been pressing for an extension of the pension payment freeze until the year-end in the face of galloping inflation, in his recent statement to Parliament, Premier Wayne Panton said he was not ruling it out but it gave him cause for concern.

It’s now been more than two years since the previous PPM-led government allowed people to withdraw lump sums from their pension funds and then implemented the holiday on enforced payments by both employers and workers to help people through the pandemic. But the economic situation for many people remains challenging as a result of the border closure and the general fallout from the pandemic. These difficulties have been compounded by inflation, and a return to the mandatory monthly payments would have been very difficult for small businesses and low-paid workers.

The CIG had to weigh this immediate relief for thousands of people against concerns about the long-term impact on future retirement and the likely increase in support that pensioners will need in the future.

On 9 June, Panton said the government was considering extending the holiday, but this had to be balanced against other proposals, noting that more than CI$450 million has been taken out of pension funds. He said it had helped and he believed it was the right decision at that time.

However, by trying to address “the current situation” this way, they were “creating long-term pain for our people” when other approaches were available to tackle inflation, the uncertain economic landscape and the potential for a recession.

Speaking on social media Wednesday evening, Panton said the government was struggling with the decision as it would help some people in the immediate short term but the national pension system already is not fit for purpose. He said the holiday had already had a negative effect on the pensions and this was kicking the can down the road.

He said the pension system needed reform and this was on PACT’s agenda. Nevertheless, he said that government would likely extend the holiday for just three more months to get people through the hard hot summer months.

The amended regulations were published Friday evening, confirming the three-month extension of the suspension of mandatory pension payments by both employers and employees.