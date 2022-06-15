Panton: Cayman needs to heed warning from BVI

Dr Natalio Wheatley, the new premier of the BVI

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton welcomed the news last week that the UK will not be suspending the constitution in the British Virgin Islands. The British government is giving the new coalition government time to address the issues the territory faces in the fallout from a corruption inquiry and the arrest of the former premier for drug trafficking in April. But as Panton addressed his colleagues in Parliament, he said they should take the opportunity to remind themselves of what can happen.

“We must remain ever vigilant, take nothing for granted and renew our own commitment to the

highest standards of governance and probity in public life,” the premier said.

Amanda Milling, the UK minister with responsibility for the Overseas Territories, visited the BVI after the arrest of Andrew Fahie in Miami on drug charges and the publication of a damning report by a commission of inquiry, and there was an expectation that Britain was about to impose direct rule.

But the people of BVI lobbied hard against it, and their representatives rallied together to create the Government of National Unity, led by Dr Natalio Wheatley, which immediately set about addressing the issues. The House of Assembly voted to revoke Fahie’s premiership before swearing in the new coalition and Cabinet, then publicly committed to government reform and implementing the recommendations from the inquiry.

Panton said he joined a call last week with Milling and the other BOT leaders, during which the minister revealed that the UK would maintain the operation of the BVI constitution and continue representative democracy through the coalition government.

“This decision reflects a commitment to democracy and maintaining the dignity of the people of the British Virgin Islands by allowing the Government of National Unity to pursue the implementation of the governance recommendations made by the Commission of Inquiry Report,” Panton said. He noted that Cayman had sent word to BVI that it was ready to help Wheatley’s government, welcoming his commitment to reform.