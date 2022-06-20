PACT needs to do more to help families, says PPM
(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has accused the Cayman Islands Government of failing to fully appreciate the impact of the rising cost of living on families and has called for a broader set of measures to help people navigate inflation. During the last meeting of Parliament, Premier Wayne Panton listed a wide range of measures that PACT has already rolled out to help all families, such as free school meals. He also announced plans for a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for civil servants and subsidies on residential power bills, among other initiatives.
Nevertheless, McTaggart said the government could and should do more and has written to Panton to ask him to roll out more measures, including extending the freeze on mandatory private sector pension payments and health insurance support for those directly affected by the pandemic, both of which are due to expire this month. He also called on Panton to extend the stipend for tourism workers, freeze the expected increase in water rates and extend the COLA for civil servants to all public sector entities.
Taking credit for forcing the premier to deliver a detailed address in Parliament about what the government is doing to help people through the current inflationary economy, McTaggart said the CIG’s actions so far were unsatisfactory because everyone agrees things will get worse over the next few months.
However, Panton had detailed a number of measures the government has already taken since coming into office and outlined a catalogue of policy measures it is rolling out, such as direct help to local farmers to improve food production and cut costs, and subsidized mortgages with the Cayman Islands Development Bank.
But McTaggart said the government was not doing enough, and in his letter he urged them to at least retain the pension freeze and health insurance support as this was going to hit people hard at the end of this month.
In a video statement posted on social media and circulated to the media, the opposition leader accused the premier of a “half-hearted attempt” at addressing the rampant inflation when “our people are struggling to cope with the reduced purchasing power of their dollars”.
McTaggart said Panton had presented only two measures that may come soon enough to help people: the COLA and the help with light bills. “We in the opposition believe there are other ways that the government should help,” the PPM leader said as he listed his suggestions.
Accusing the premier of hoping the problem away, McTaggart added that “hoping for the best is not a strategy and crossing your fingers is not a plan”. He said the people and the opposition are watching the government, which will now have to work to bring some temporary relief from the current cost of living crisis.


Category: Politics
Pension freeze helps business owners by allowing them to legally cut employee compensation. If the CIG don’t understand the purpose of the (PPM!) Pension Law, then they should disband the construct and give adults their own money to self-direct.
And this, ladies and gentlemen is what we consider an “evolution” in politics in Cayman. The old government, having lost power, now engages the public more regularly than it has in its history, in hopes of securing the next election. The overriding question is, where was this interest when the PPM was in power? Cost of living has always been high, to some degree. It is only now topical, as are these discussions, as a “show of involvement”. The same PPM sat on their high horse, heads too high to see our suffering. From the same horse, they now reach out a helping hand, making sure the media is there to record that they did so.
As a young Caymanian, I am disgusted with the mockery we will inherit. I pray that we continue to deviate from traditional voting patterns in coming elections. Politics of this calibre needs to be phased out. The Caymanian public is not a “side piece”, to be engaged when it is beneficial. We deserve the same attention and advocacy consistently. Anything else is smoke and mirrors.
TLDR; “LOOK AT ME, LOOK AT WHAT I CAN DO!”
I think the end of the pension holiday is going to spell doom for a lot of people who have been holding on by a thread (I include myself as a middle earner here)
freeze the water rates for sure 100%!!!
They already get to bill us for the increased cost of fuel and that should be enough. Both WAC and Cayman Water make plenty of money off of us they should not make a penny more!
Well spoken oh wise one. But just what did Sir Alden and your other associates do for us while you characters were running the show?
Some of your past associates are now part.of the PACT team so are they carrying your old policies forward?