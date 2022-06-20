PACT needs to do more to help families, says PPM

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart delivers video message about the cost of living crisis

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has accused the Cayman Islands Government of failing to fully appreciate the impact of the rising cost of living on families and has called for a broader set of measures to help people navigate inflation. During the last meeting of Parliament, Premier Wayne Panton listed a wide range of measures that PACT has already rolled out to help all families, such as free school meals. He also announced plans for a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for civil servants and subsidies on residential power bills, among other initiatives.

Nevertheless, McTaggart said the government could and should do more and has written to Panton to ask him to roll out more measures, including extending the freeze on mandatory private sector pension payments and health insurance support for those directly affected by the pandemic, both of which are due to expire this month. He also called on Panton to extend the stipend for tourism workers, freeze the expected increase in water rates and extend the COLA for civil servants to all public sector entities.

Taking credit for forcing the premier to deliver a detailed address in Parliament about what the government is doing to help people through the current inflationary economy, McTaggart said the CIG’s actions so far were unsatisfactory because everyone agrees things will get worse over the next few months.

However, Panton had detailed a number of measures the government has already taken since coming into office and outlined a catalogue of policy measures it is rolling out, such as direct help to local farmers to improve food production and cut costs, and subsidized mortgages with the Cayman Islands Development Bank.

But McTaggart said the government was not doing enough, and in his letter he urged them to at least retain the pension freeze and health insurance support as this was going to hit people hard at the end of this month.

In a video statement posted on social media and circulated to the media, the opposition leader accused the premier of a “half-hearted attempt” at addressing the rampant inflation when “our people are struggling to cope with the reduced purchasing power of their dollars”.

McTaggart said Panton had presented only two measures that may come soon enough to help people: the COLA and the help with light bills. “We in the opposition believe there are other ways that the government should help,” the PPM leader said as he listed his suggestions.

Accusing the premier of hoping the problem away, McTaggart added that “hoping for the best is not a strategy and crossing your fingers is not a plan”. He said the people and the opposition are watching the government, which will now have to work to bring some temporary relief from the current cost of living crisis.