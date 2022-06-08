Owners warned of spike in construction gear theft

(CNS): Police are urging owners to protect construction tools and equipment after a string of thefts of such items from construction sites, vehicles and private residencies since the beginning of the year. Police believe that the tools are being stolen and immediately sold to other entities or individuals in the construction sector.

As a result, people in the construction sector and related industries are being encouraged to report any instances of unusual attempts to sell them tools or equipment, as these goods may have been stolen.

The RCIPS offered some tips to help protect construction tools and equipment from thieves:

Increase lighting on job sites and hire on-site security;

Keep track of who attends the site during the day and make note of any suspicious or unauthorised people;

Lock containers, structures or vehicles where tools and equipment are stored and secure them overnight or whenever left unattended;

Don’t leave equipment out in the open if possible;

Record serial numbers of equipment and mark items so that they can be identified more easily if a theft does occur.

See here for more about what can be done to protect your home, business or vehicle.