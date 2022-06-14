Opposition questions choice of tourism promos
(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart (GTE) questioned government last week about two odd choices the Department of Tourism had made to promote the Cayman Islands: a deal with Portsmouth Football Club in the UK and another deal with a designer handbag company in the US. Since Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan was away at an overseas conference, the questions were answered by Dwayne Seymour (BTW), who told McTaggart that no business cases were done in relation to either deal.
Seymour, in his role as parliamentary secretary, told the opposition leader that a business case was not completed for the Portsmouth FC sponsorship deal but the cost was about £90,000 (around CI$91,000 based on the latest exchange rate). In return, throughout the three-year deal Cayman would get exposure at the club’s games from television and social media.
However, the club is a first division rather than premiership team, and with the season coming to a close soon, Portsmouth is currently sitting just above mid-table. Part of the deal includes a friendly match with the Cayman Islands national team during the off-season and the club is expected to attract fans from the small English seaside town in Hampshire, home to around 220,000 people, for that game.
Meanwhile, the one-year deal with Laudi Vidni included a payment of US$37,500 to the leather bag maker. Seymour said that Cayman is expected to get a “high level of awareness and marketing support”, which included supported messaging and a new channel for premium VIP gifts. He said it also supported positioning the Cayman Islands as a lifestyle destination with a focus on fashion and luxury.
Pack your bag and have a ball!
WTF
Seymour said that Cayman is expected to get a “high level of awareness and marketing support”
This vagueness doesn’t cut it in the private sector. Thankfully for Mr Seymour and colleagues the Government Overpaid Employment Program is able to ignore the usual standards and keep these folks fed.
Portsmouth are in league 1, the third tier of English football. Not ‘first division’ as referenced here, they are 2 leagues below the premier league, where the average club sponsor is your local store, what a joke
Now that is some real genius guys at work! Lets see how fast we can bankrupt the country. Anybody want to start a wager pool?
Missing a trick CNS. Should get Kenny to give you a grand for putting the thumbnail on the article. Better value for money – although the bar is pretty low! Perhaps they can do a two fee deal for all those Portsmouth fans – buy a ticket to the Portsmouth CI friendly and get a free purse.
Is there not a donkey parable that could have been referenced?
What a mess
And you think our leaders make good deals for us? Please!!! We know where the loot is going……….. and it ain’t to the Citizens of the Cayman Islands!
High level of awareness? I think you have to be high to believe it.
Portsmouth finished tenth in the third tier of English football. Their last match was on 30 April.
What was the headline last week Wayne ?
‘Panton: Cayman must prepare for more disruption’
(CNS): The Cayman Islands must expect and prepare for disruption, Premier Wayne Panton said when he addressed the RF Economic Outlook Conference on Wednesday.
And today besides this stupidity from Mr Seymour/Kenneth there’s also,
‘Health insurance help ends as costs rise’
Simple question Mr Premier Sir, – who the h*** is going to pay for my medical costs covering the vertigo you people are giving me ? 👩🏽⚕️😵