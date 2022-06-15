OfReg says local pump prices ‘average’ for region

(CNS): As gas prices hit record highs at local fuel pumps, the utilities regulator has released a recent price comparison survey carried out across the Caribbean and the UK. “This shows that fuel prices in the Cayman Islands are in the median average range within the countries of similar size compared and much lower in some cases,” a release from OfReg said. The regulator said it continues to scrutinise fuel costs and recognises that the price of fuel at the pump is rising. With prices close to CI$7 per gallon for regular gasoline at Esso stations and around $7.13 for premium, Executive Director for Fuels Duke Munroe said that OfReg was watching prices.

“As well as our weekly price monitoring of fuel prices, OfReg regularly compares prices in the region and elsewhere as a means of bench-marking fuel prices in Cayman,” he said. “This most recent comparison shows whilst prices are high everywhere, Cayman’s cost per gallon of gasoline at the pump is average and lower than some countries such as the Bahamas, Bermuda, Barbados, Belize, Turks and Caicos, and the UK.”

Bermuda’s prices are impacted by that country’s heavy fuel duty on gas sold at the pumps, which is even higher than Cayman’s 75 cents per gallon.

Munroe said OfReg recognises that fuel prices, inflation and the rising cost of living are impacting consumers, but they cannot control or set the price of fuel. However, retail gas prices are published on the website weekly, allowing consumers to find the best prices available. There is also a frequently-asked-questions page on the website which gives consumers information on why fuel prices are rising and how prices are set in Cayman.

Acknowledging that fuel prices have risen and are likely to rise further, OfReg CEO Peter Gough said, “Global events such as the war in Ukraine and rising inflation are affecting the price of fuel across the world. Import costs continue to be closely scrutinised in line with global costs for fuel, and local prices continue to correlate with those trends.

“While this would not have been anticipated a year ago, as the regulator for fuels, part of OfReg’s role is to protect consumers and that any increases (and decreases) in price are properly and fairly applied by retailers,” he added.

Nevertheless, OfReg is continually under fire for failing to adequately explain how prices are calculated, why there is such a significant lag in the decreases here when global prices drop, and for being too close to the sector. The Office of the Auditor General has also criticised the regulator for failing in its fundamental role of protecting consumers.

OfReg claimed that local retailers “in some instances” have been absorbing the increases and “playing their part to assist consumers”, a point unlikely to convince drivers. While Rubis stations have not yet increased their prices, this is likely related to the timeline of when they acquired the fuel currently running through the pumps, where the price is set to increase shortly.

OfReg said it continues to “work with importers and operators to ensure the Cayman Islands purchases fuel at a fair price on the market and has a reliable and steady supply of fuel”.