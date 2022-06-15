OfReg says local pump prices ‘average’ for region
(CNS): As gas prices hit record highs at local fuel pumps, the utilities regulator has released a recent price comparison survey carried out across the Caribbean and the UK. “This shows that fuel prices in the Cayman Islands are in the median average range within the countries of similar size compared and much lower in some cases,” a release from OfReg said. The regulator said it continues to scrutinise fuel costs and recognises that the price of fuel at the pump is rising. With prices close to CI$7 per gallon for regular gasoline at Esso stations and around $7.13 for premium, Executive Director for Fuels Duke Munroe said that OfReg was watching prices.
“As well as our weekly price monitoring of fuel prices, OfReg regularly compares prices in the region and elsewhere as a means of bench-marking fuel prices in Cayman,” he said. “This most recent comparison shows whilst prices are high everywhere, Cayman’s cost per gallon of gasoline at the pump is average and lower than some countries such as the Bahamas, Bermuda, Barbados, Belize, Turks and Caicos, and the UK.”
Bermuda’s prices are impacted by that country’s heavy fuel duty on gas sold at the pumps, which is even higher than Cayman’s 75 cents per gallon.
Munroe said OfReg recognises that fuel prices, inflation and the rising cost of living are impacting consumers, but they cannot control or set the price of fuel. However, retail gas prices are published on the website weekly, allowing consumers to find the best prices available. There is also a frequently-asked-questions page on the website which gives consumers information on why fuel prices are rising and how prices are set in Cayman.
Acknowledging that fuel prices have risen and are likely to rise further, OfReg CEO Peter Gough said, “Global events such as the war in Ukraine and rising inflation are affecting the price of fuel across the world. Import costs continue to be closely scrutinised in line with global costs for fuel, and local prices continue to correlate with those trends.
“While this would not have been anticipated a year ago, as the regulator for fuels, part of OfReg’s role is to protect consumers and that any increases (and decreases) in price are properly and fairly applied by retailers,” he added.
Nevertheless, OfReg is continually under fire for failing to adequately explain how prices are calculated, why there is such a significant lag in the decreases here when global prices drop, and for being too close to the sector. The Office of the Auditor General has also criticised the regulator for failing in its fundamental role of protecting consumers.
OfReg claimed that local retailers “in some instances” have been absorbing the increases and “playing their part to assist consumers”, a point unlikely to convince drivers. While Rubis stations have not yet increased their prices, this is likely related to the timeline of when they acquired the fuel currently running through the pumps, where the price is set to increase shortly.
OfReg said it continues to “work with importers and operators to ensure the Cayman Islands purchases fuel at a fair price on the market and has a reliable and steady supply of fuel”.
If the government can take over the production of green energy maybe they should also look into operating the fuel terminals. What about going out for a bid to supply fuel. Thats what the companies that operate here do. They dont own any refineries. cut them out and pass the savings on to the consumer. You could probably raise the duty some and still save a ton. Good for Government and the people. Are you out there Wayne.
There is areason for these increases, but to have our Premier spouting Biden’s LIES about it is insulting to the Caymanian people! I listened to the proceedings in the Parliament and repeatedly heard the Premier talking about “Putins inflation.” Inflation was WAY out of control BEFORE Feb. 24, and to hear politicians repeating Biden talking points is an embarrassment. Are we not better than the lies and hypocrisy of the fools to the north, with a dementia riddled president destroying their economy?
If they can get away with it, then no one has a thinking brain cell here. That is unless the local “leaders” have no other LIE to fall back on!! We have to deal with our own financial concerns, not listen to the psycho-babble of other country’s lying politicians. The politicians should at least come up with a more “original lie” for us.
I think one thing the general public will probably need to articulate on this matter, is that the cost of living here is so expensive that any increases from the general average price of gasoline hits us very hard.
Sure we may have comparable gas prices but Cayman is rated one of the most expensive places to live in the world with our wages and salaries for middle class not matching inflation. A simple $1 per gallon on an island, where driving is the only reasonable mode of transportion due to the poor decisions on infrastructure hurts the average resident.
Shut OfReg Down!!!
American oil companies are making record profits. Joe Biden is pressuring them to lower prices. OfReg is a joke I bet they cant tell you what the companies here make. What is Wayne Panton doing. Why cant we even buy 87 octane the regular grade of gasoline. That says alot and dont believe that BS that what they sell is better. The fact that we dont pay the highest prices in the world is no comfort to me. Rant over no one cares.
another urban myth exposed.
if you think gas stations are making huge mark-ups…go into business and undercut them….
Yea offreg, the consumers are watching the prices too go higher, but it is your job to do something about the high prices not just watch it. You bunch of Donkeys.
PACT should reduce duty on fuel instead of shelling out millions to tourism workers when they have no idea whether they have a job or not.