OfReg finds no support for poor fuel quality allegation

BarCam gas station (from social media)

(CNS): Allegations posted on social media accusing a local gas station of diluting fuel were immediately investigated by the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), which found them to be unfounded. Although no formal complaints were made to the gas station in question, BarCam Esso, or to OfReg, in response to the anonymous complaint, which was re-posted on Cayman Marl Road, an investigation was initiated that same day, 4 June, OfReg said.

Within an hour of the allegations, a team visited the gas station, located on the East-West Arterial Rd, Patricks Island, and took gasoline and diesel samples from the tanks and nozzles for observation and testing, the regulator said. They also checked the dispensers for any defects which could contribute to product quality issues.

The checks carried out included a visual “clear and bright” check, and the octane and cetane ratings were tested for the gasoline and diesel respectively. Samples were taken from the area of the tank, which is designed in such a way that any water or settlement in the tank can be easily detected. The visual test results showed that all samples were clear and bright and that there was no indication of water, sediment/particles, discolouration or cloudiness present, the regulator explained in a press release.

OfReg CEO Peter Gough said the regulator was committed to protecting consumers in all utility areas that it regulates and this includes regular monitoring and inspection of fuels in Cayman. “Fuel quality is regulated in Cayman in line with global standards and begins at the refinery, with fuel importers required to analyse and present a certificate of quality for all fuels prior to importing,” he said.

“To ensure the accredited quality of fuel is preserved as the fuel moves through the local supply chain, OfReg carries out tests on octane, cetane and ethanol blend in fuels on a random basis. These checks also look for any evidence of contamination or tampering of any kind. As part of our remit, OfReg continuously aims to improve fuel quality standards and is actively working to procure more equipment to allow us to conduct even more frequent analysis of fuels on a broader range of quality parameters. We expect to put this new equipment into use later in 2022,” Gough added.

The sample results of the octane levels for the regular and premium gasoline obtained were 91.7 on the Octane Index (OI) after repeated tests. Diesel cetane results were 43.7 after repeated tests. Both gasoline and diesel test results were above the minimum globally accepted standards. Additional samples from the gas station and from the bulk storage tank at the respective Jackson Point terminal were collected for further testing overseas at an accredited laboratory.

OfReg said it will publish the results when they become available in two to three weeks.