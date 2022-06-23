OfReg finds consultants for solar market review

Solar panels on the Tomlinson Furniture Building (Photo courtesy of Affordable Solar Cayman)

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has awarded a CI$78,000 contract to consultants to conduct a ‘Value Of Solar Study’ to help the country move towards its renewable energy goals. OfReg is responsible for regulating the emerging solar sector and this is a small step in the long process towards that aim. In a press release issued Thursday, OfReg said that renewable energy consultants, RMI, had been engaged to examine the unique aspects of the local solar marketplace.

The goal set out in the National Energy Policy goals is for 70% of energy in the Cayman Islands to be generated by green resources. However, the country is way off target and just over 3% of electricity is currently produced by renewables. Five years since its creation, OfReg has still not rolled out the regulatory framework required for solar energy and has made no progress on speeding up the woefully slow transition.

Having secured this contract, RMI will be required to assess the value of photovoltaic (PV) generation from a societal as well as a utility perspective, OfReg stated. The study will include impacts on the transmission and distribution grid, and will look at energy costs, rate design options and the economic potential of local distributed solar energy systems.

“The costs of producing solar power have declined over recent years, so it is important to quantify the real benefits and costs of distributed solar generation so that more solar generation can be deployed,” Gregg Anderson, Executive Director of Energy at OfReg, said. “This important study by a highly respected organisation which will analyse the various benefits and costs and attach real dollar values to distributed solar generation. We expect that determining the value that solar provides to the grid and ratepayers will help inform our decision-making processes.”

Peter Gough, OfReg’s interim CEO, explained the importance of the study. Currently, CUC’s Consumer Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) and Distributed Energy Resource (DER) programmes are not directly regulated because OfReg has only just begun working out how it will regulate this essential sector. This has been blamed for the incredibly slow adoption of green energy in the Cayman Islands.

“The value of solar study will help OfReg to determine a fair rate for energy that customer-owned solar systems provide the electric grid and is a critical step towards helping the Cayman Islands attain the clean energy future envisioned in its National Energy Policy goals,” Gough said.