OfReg finds consultants for solar market review
(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has awarded a CI$78,000 contract to consultants to conduct a ‘Value Of Solar Study’ to help the country move towards its renewable energy goals. OfReg is responsible for regulating the emerging solar sector and this is a small step in the long process towards that aim. In a press release issued Thursday, OfReg said that renewable energy consultants, RMI, had been engaged to examine the unique aspects of the local solar marketplace.
The goal set out in the National Energy Policy goals is for 70% of energy in the Cayman Islands to be generated by green resources. However, the country is way off target and just over 3% of electricity is currently produced by renewables. Five years since its creation, OfReg has still not rolled out the regulatory framework required for solar energy and has made no progress on speeding up the woefully slow transition.
Having secured this contract, RMI will be required to assess the value of photovoltaic (PV) generation from a societal as well as a utility perspective, OfReg stated. The study will include impacts on the transmission and distribution grid, and will look at energy costs, rate design options and the economic potential of local distributed solar energy systems.
“The costs of producing solar power have declined over recent years, so it is important to quantify the real benefits and costs of distributed solar generation so that more solar generation can be deployed,” Gregg Anderson, Executive Director of Energy at OfReg, said. “This important study by a highly respected organisation which will analyse the various benefits and costs and attach real dollar values to distributed solar generation. We expect that determining the value that solar provides to the grid and ratepayers will help inform our decision-making processes.”
Peter Gough, OfReg’s interim CEO, explained the importance of the study. Currently, CUC’s Consumer Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) and Distributed Energy Resource (DER) programmes are not directly regulated because OfReg has only just begun working out how it will regulate this essential sector. This has been blamed for the incredibly slow adoption of green energy in the Cayman Islands.
“The value of solar study will help OfReg to determine a fair rate for energy that customer-owned solar systems provide the electric grid and is a critical step towards helping the Cayman Islands attain the clean energy future envisioned in its National Energy Policy goals,” Gough said.
Category: Business, Energy, Politics, Private Sector Oversight, Science & Nature, utilities
First thing should be Dart turns Little Cayman 100% solar as a demonstration project. Brac next.
If this is the purpose of OfReg simply to have their overpaid, redundant, boneheaded, freeloading, dipsticks flip through industry journals to find yet another consultant then the consumers are really getting shafted.
Make solar affordable for the masses not just the few with money to burn. Start with CUC being required to net meter residential solar installations from now on. Wipe OfReg from our map and have CIG directly hire people with specific and proven telecom water and energy regulatory experience.
The cost savings can then be put to subsidising solar installation costs for all. With something close to real equitable solution for customers the 2037 target of 70% from renewable energy is the biggest pipe dream you’ve ever had.
We’re a market of like 30,000 properties (its probs less i CBA looking). Why do we need to hire consultants? Does the fact that the USA promotes this (which has 10000000000000x as many properties) show its reliable and should be used?!?
Why do we have to spend 80k for them to tell us something i could already tell them. fs i should have applied and just given them the google search results.
3rd google result: https://www.wri.org/insights/setting-record-straight-about-renewable-energy
This place has a knack for hiring consultants who borrow your watch to tell you the time.
But even if they tell us the time we don’t believe it and or use it.
Right now, purchase and installation costs for home solar in Cayman are so astronomical you need 25 years for your savings to pay for it. This is so even if you produce all of your electricity and don’t pay CUC a penny.. Plus none of the equipment will actually survive 25 years in your climate. You need industrial scale solar farms if you are really serious.
another consultant to tell ofreg what already exists in the country and have been said by James whittaker and company about solar this shows ofreg,and Greg Anderson has no clue what is going on in the country when it comes to solar energy another waste of money for the Cayman islands government and public funds.. when enough is enough….
What a set of people love hire consultants. Any value for money? Have they applied anything at all that has been learned from any in the past?
Soon need a consultant to evaluate the report produced by these consultants.
What a joke of an organization.
This is like a script from “Yes Minister.” It is farcical. We are about to have a global economic downturn and local recession. We need to stop exporting as many dollars as possible to buy diesel. We are literally burning through money. Now is the time to be making plans for extensive solar arrays starting with the roofs of all government buildings and then transitioning to above car park structures (as can already be seen at Caledonian House) and to a lesser extent, at Camana Bay. God knows what will be left of our construction industry will need something to do! Make plans now and stop the bureaucratic waffle!
ofreg…a perfect representation of the collusion, vested interests and protectionism that runs everything in cayman at high level.
What is OFREG good for???
Ohh I forgot, wasting money on consultants
And keeping government cronies employed.
How about some $1M contracts to study the value of Education, Health, having a runway at the airport etc?
The only thing we don’t need to issue a contract for is to determine the value of OfReg.
2 weeks ago OfReg was surprised to hear PACT was sticking to their unwavering policy on the adoption of green energy. Now they are pretending cost analysis studies and libraries of information don’t already exist online. How many recurring examples of ineptitude will the public tolerate at Ofreg? Do we need to commission that study?
OfReg must be godly, or at least someone thinks they are. They did zilch for years and when they were found to be doing nothing, someone told them they were in danger of being liquidated.
Hard to believe, ain’t it? I say “Poor Leadership”.
Honestly, if OfReg are this stupid, or are truly unwilling to open a web browser window and search out the libraries of economics studies available in public domain, then we need to close it down for good. The whole thing. Fire them all.
The value of solar? Isn’t that fairly self-evident? These guys are unbelievable. Just continue to waste money and do nothing for all of us who pay for their useless office.