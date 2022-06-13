Non-exec civil servants to get 4.5% COLA by year-end

Premier Wayne Panton in Parliament on Friday

(CNS): Civil servants on Grade E and below on the salary scale can look forward to three special payments of $150, which they will receive this month and in July and August, to help them navigate the increasing cost of living. This precedes a 2% increase in pay that will be rolled out across the board and another 2.5% for those on Grade E and below. Premier Wayne Panton announced the pay hike on Friday in Parliament, stating it would come from the existing budget.

The premier said that this, in addition to plans to reduce almost everyone’s fuel bills with a $5 million subsidy on the fuel factor, was one of several policies that PACT had already implemented or has announced to help families fight inflation.

After “months of work”, PACT is rolling out a number of new initiatives that Panton said would help people navigate the rising cost of living that is plaguing Cayman and most countries around the world. He told MPs and the public in a statement that, in addition to a long list of measures already taken to help those in need, a broad array of new policies would help ease the worst of the impact.

“We are working very hard to contain or lower costs for the people of this country,” Panton said in the address, following the shorter statement he made Thursday in response to criticisms by the opposition leader that PACT had not done anything to address inflation. The premier denied this and listed more than a dozen targeted and broader initiatives already rolled out that have helped those in need and families in general.

On Friday he gave more details about some of the new policies that have already been announced, including the expansion of CINICO services as well as the provision of mortgages with rates fixed for two years at 3.75%, well below the prime rate, through the Cayman Islands Development Bank.

He said the government is also in talks with the other local banks to improve lending terms and was close to finalising an initiative to improve the rights of homeowners in circumstances where they experience defaults on their mortgages.

In addition to the construction of at least 100 new affordable homes through the National Housing Development Trust, government intends to make affordable land lots available for sale, he said, adding that the CIG was working with local farmers to improve food production and lower the costs as well as shoring up food security with regional trade deals.

Panton said the acceleration of renewable energy by investing public money in utility-scale infrastructure would stabilise energy costs and address threats to the supply chain as well as the environment.

The two new initiatives are the Temporary Assistance Programme for Residential Electricity Costs and a cost of living increase for civil servants, the single largest employer in the Cayman Islands.

“The PACT government has been in discussions with the main utility providers and will be setting aside more than CI$5M to help families across the three islands with the increase in electricity costs resulting from the increase in fuel costs in the months of July, August and September, the hottest months of the year and when electricity consumption is at its highest,” he said.

The assistance will be for residential customers only and capped at the consumption of up to 2000 kwh per month. “We will be finalising the details with the two utility companies and rolling out a more detailed announcement the week of June 20th. This initiative will help some 22,000 households across our three islands,” the premier told his colleagues.

He also said that civil servants will see a 2% allowance, which would come from savings within the existing approved budget. Non-executive government employees, those on Grade E or below, will also get three payments of $150 per month to help with higher utility costs over the summer. “This honorarium will commence this month and continue through August. It will only be paid to non-executive staff, on Grades E and below,” he said.

Panton pointed out that governments the world over are confronting the same dilemma of how to safely navigate an uncertain future, provide relief to its citizens and alleviate the impact of inflation, particularly on the middle class and low-income families.

“While our government has limited levers at its disposal, given the existing drivers of inflation are global factors such as supply chain constraints, war and a pandemic, the PACT Government remains committed to doing what we can,” he said.

In September, as schools reopen, the civil service will receive the 2% sustained salary increase across the board. Then in December, qualifying employees on non-executive grades will, by way of pay progression, receive one increment, which is roughly valued at 2.5% of pay. So by the end of the year, public servants will get a 4.5% pay rise plus $450 in three monthly payments.

“These times are difficult due to driving forces outside of our control,” the premier said. “Yet, working together and within the approved budget, we will all get through this.” He said it was government employees that the country would rely on “to see us through the daunting challenges which lay ahead as they are called upon to execute the government’s policies.”

Panton said that 4,400 civil servants are the bedrock of the community. “The investment in this predominantly Caymanian institution has a high multiplier effect across our economy as they anchor their wider families and are equally critical to keeping small businesses and local retailers afloat,” he said, noting that all of the increases would be funded by savings from within the existing human resources budget.

“In addition to delivering this fiscal strategy, they must also continue to ensure the government’s policy priorities are also achieved. This civil service has done this before and I am confident that they will do so again,” the premier stated. Panton said he wished the government could do even more but it was doing what it could while remaining fiscally prudent and sustainable.

“We will closely monitor the performance of our budgets to see what may be possible in future years,” he said. “The local cost of living situation has been brewing for years and the recent spike is almost entirely due to factors outside this government’s control.”

Panton continued, “The reality is there is a limit to what political and financial leaders can do about rising inflation, especially given the varying causes, but we are going to continue to do everything in our power to help lower the cost of goods and services to the people of these islands where it is possible,” the premier concluded.