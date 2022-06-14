New minister offers support to fire chief designate

Chief Fire Officer Designate Randy Rankin (left) with Home Affairs Minister Sabrina Turner and CFO Paul Walker

(CNS): Home Affairs Minister Sabrina Turner, who was given the portfolio in April, has offered her support to Chief Fire Officer Designate Randy Rankin, who will take over from CFO Paul Walker when he leaves the Cayman Islands in September. Turner took over responsibility for the Ministry of Home Affairs from Bernie Bush in the wake of a scandal in which he was accused of interfering in the recruitment process for the new CFO.

According to a press release, Turner recently met with Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) officers to discuss key priorities for 2022 and beyond. The new minister’s orientation process began last month when Rankin delivered a briefing that highlighted recent successes, key priorities, succession planning and recruitment for the next class of firefighters.

While Rankine said the recruitment process for the next class had begun, no officials have yet explained why the previous class of recruits was cancelled and restarted earlier this year.

The briefing also included information about the newly acquired trucks and the industry training of officers. Rankin told the minister, “Given the Cayman Islands’ constantly evolving landscape, it’s imperative we ensure that our officers and district stations are equipped to safeguard our community in any emergency we are called to support, whether building, aviation or other.”

He added, “As a service, we will develop and expand our professional fire and rescue skills, and I will maintain a workplace culture where colleagues feel valued and appreciated. Having been a CIFS officer for over 29 years, I am honoured to lead the Cayman Islands Fire Service into this next chapter, and welcome the support of my CIFS colleagues, our ministry and key partners.”

During the meeting, CIFS and the ministry team discussed plans and outcomes for the next phase of the service’s development, including employee development and training, procuring and allocating resources and equipment, as well as station improvements across all three Cayman Islands.

Acting Chief Officer for Home Affairs Julian Lewis said he was impressed by all that has been achieved by the CIFS Senior Management Team in recent years. “Their drive, enthusiasm and leadership of CIFS are commendable. The transition and handover to Designate Chief Fire Officer Randy Rankin taking up the substantive CFO role in August this year is going very well with a genuine hands-on approach that is fully supported by the ministry.”

Turner said the fire service was the cornerstone of the home affairs ministry. “I have every confidence that Designate Chief Fire Officer Randy Rankin’s leadership will continue to deliver public safety priorities and to support the continuous improvement of our much-loved fire and rescue service,” she said.

Over the next few weeks, the Ministry of Home Affairs will continue these discussions as part of a series of meetings being held to orient Turner in her new job.