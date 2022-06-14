NCC’s lawyer says CPA failed to consider environment

Cabana at Boggy Sand (photo by the DoE)

(CNS): Chris Buttler QC told a court on Tuesday that the Central Planning Authority “strikingly” failed to record any consideration of technical submissions made to it about the negative environmental impact of a planning application it approved that is now the subject of a court challenge. In the first case of its kind, where government is suing government, the UK attorney representing the National Conservation Council said there was no analysis in the CPA’s deliberations about the key issue, which was the risk to a marine park.

Buttler argued that the CPA had ignored a lawful directive from the director of the Department of Environment to refuse an application by Cayman Property Investments Ltd. The application was to tear down a failing structure and sea wall and replace it with a new wall and even bigger cabana on Boggy Sand Road in West Bay. The DoE had made it clear to the CPA that this should not be granted planning permission and therefore issued the directive to this effect, as provided for in the National Conservation Act.

But as well as ignoring the directive, the lawyer said, the minutes of the discussion leading up to the CPA’s decision to approve the application show no consideration at all of the environmental risks the project posed, even though the plan was to rebuild the structure on the same footprint, which was at times directly in the sea.

The lawyer argued that the CPA discussions were almost entirely based on the issues relating to the seawall rather than any environmental considerations raised by the DoE.

“Strikingly, there is no analysis at all of the views of the director,” he said, referring to the submissions made by the DoE on behalf of the NCC. As recorded on the planning agenda for the meeting in question, the DoE had explained the risks the project posed to the marine reserve from the construction as well as the unsustainability of the proposed structure.

Buttler told the court that the planning department, in its analysis of the application, had also failed to give any assistance to the CPA on the assessment by the DoE with regards to the problems it posed.

He explained that when the minutes of the meeting on 1 September 2021 were eventually sent to the DoE, they showed that the CPA had dismissed the DoE’s directive not to grant planning permission because they thought that was unlawful and had gone on to approve the project without any discussion about the impact on the marine park.

As he presented the case to the court, Buttler argued that as well as ignoring the lawful directive from the DoE director, the CPA had failed to discharge its statutory duty to consider the impact of the project on the environment.

The CPA’s case is that, based on a previous decision by the Planning Appeal Tribunal, the board believed the directive from the director was not lawful because it was not properly delegated by the NCC to the DoE. The CPA also argues that it did not need to decide or discuss the environmental impact because it had already been decided at a previous CPA meeting that there was no danger to the environment.

The ruling in this case will have an important impact on future planning decisions. The specific project has stirred controversy because the CPA chose to waive a number of planning regulations, including the setback from the high water mark. While the planning permission was stayed by the court challenge, if the case goes in the CPA’s favour, the planning permission paves the way for a clearly unsustainable structure.

According to the DoE, the proposed project will not only cause a serious threat to the marine environment during construction but will continue to cause beach erosion in the area and pose a risk of collapse.

The project also flies in the face of the PACT Government’s policy commitment to sustainability. Building a new seawall and a two-storey structure well below the high water mark and on the footprint of a site that is now more often than not actually in the sea undermines the fundamental policy of the current government of sustainable development.

The case continues.