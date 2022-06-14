Mottley could headline CTO meeting in Cayman

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley speaking at the 16th Raúl Prebisch Lecture held in Geneva, Switzerland, on 10 September, 2019. Photo by Timothy Sullivan (UNCTAD) on Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0

(CNS): The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will be holding its first major in-person conference since the COVID-19 pandemic in the Cayman Islands from 12-15 September and it is hoped that the widely popular and influential Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley will be a guest speaker.

Earlier this month, Tourism and Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan, who visited Barbados last week for a transportation conference, said he was hoping Mottley would be coming, but officials have said her visit is not yet confirmed.

According to a release from the ministry, the CTO will be attended by regional leaders, tourism directors, senior executives, media and students who participated in the Caribbean Youth Congress, as well as international aviation experts. While Mottley’s presence would be a boon to the conference, hosting it will, in any event, be a gain for Cayman, especially because it will be held in the low season.

Cayman Islands Tourism Director Rosa Harris that, historically, there is a drop in the number of guests in September and the conference will act as a boost for our local tourism businesses. “The conference is a chance for collaboration between the government and the private sector as well as our regional colleagues as we work to make tourism more sustainable and inclusive, both in the Cayman Islands and the region,” she added.

The Ministry and Department of Tourism are now working with local industry stakeholders to organise and facilitate venues, accommodations, and dining and entertainment experiences for the incoming attendees.

“It is a great honour to be the host country for this significant conference and we look forward to welcoming CTO and the delegations from the member countries to the Cayman Islands,” Bryan said. “The CTO does vital work for the region, and this is an opportunity for regional ministers and industry leaders to meet face-to-face to have key discussions as the region continues to recover from the pandemic and plan for the future.”

The conference has been on hold for the past two years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequently, the 2022 CTO Business Meeting hosted in the Cayman Islands will be the first in-person occurrence since the start of the pandemic.

Acting CTO Secretary-General Neil Walters pointed out that the sector and the Caribbean as a whole have faced severe challenges over the two-year pandemic. “For some months, there have been distinct signs pointing to a robust recovery by the sector, underlined by the fact that the Caribbean is among the regions experiencing the fastest rates of growth since mid-2021 and in some cases outpacing the rest of the world. The CTO believes this is an optimal moment for industry leaders to collaborate and strategise,” he stated in the release.

During the CTO conference, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) will host Caribbean Aviation Day on 14 September. This event will bring together the top management of the airline and tourism industry in the region, government ministers, aeronautical authorities, the diplomatic corps and media representatives. The objective is to discuss the challenges and opportunities of this sector and the recovery of the region, as well as the roadmap to enhance benefits of aviation in the Caribbean.

IATA Regional VP for the Americas Peter Cerda said in the release, “The current spirit of cooperation with governments in the region will enable aviation along with the entire tourism and travel value chain to play a key role in the region’s post-pandemic economic and social recovery.”

The conference includes the following meetings and events: