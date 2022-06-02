Minister tackles misperception of Cayman in UK & EU

(L-R) Cayman Islands Representative for the EU Deborah Bodden, Financial Services Minister André Ebanks, Parliamentary Secretary Katherine Ebanks-Wilks and CI Financial Services Representative for the UK Gene DaCosta

(CNS): Financial Services and Commerce Minister André Ebanks headed a delegation to London and Brussels recently spreading the message about Cayman’s role in anti-money laundering, Russia sanctions, international tax cooperation, sustainable finance, transparency and good governance. Despite continued efforts over the years around the world, the image of Cayman as a tax haven has been hard to shake. However, Ebanks said it was important to keep trying to change erroneous perceptions.

“Building this mutual understanding, which moves both sides of the table beyond misperceptions that may be held, is vitally important to the Cayman Islands’ socioeconomic health, as well as the socioeconomic health of the countries with whom we had the opportunity to meet,” Ebanks said in a press release this week about the overseas trip.

He said that stakeholders were keen to talk about further strengthening the global partnership to fight financial crime, as well as interests they share with the Cayman Islands, including international developments in virtual assets regulation and sustainable finance (also called green or blue finance).

The delegation also dealt with questions about how the Cayman Islands’ financial services and commerce industries operate from a regulatory and tax transparency perspective and the constitutional relationship with the UK. They also explained the Cayman Islands Parliamentary process that enables global standards and initiatives to become law.

Ebanks said these indepth conversations are vital during overseas engagements, particularly when there are rotations in EU and UK staff and elected officials.

“For instance, the EU Presidency rotates every six months among the EU 27 Member States,” he explained. “Having face-to-face discussions with both the outgoing and incoming administrations gives us an opportunity to share updates, and to gain insights, with officials who have weighty responsibilities for financial services and commerce matters.”

The delegation included Parliamentary Secretary Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Cayman Islands Representative for the EU Deborah Bodden; and Cayman Islands Financial Services Representative for the UK Gene DaCosta. Between 16 and 20 May they met representatives from a dozen groups and organizations in the UK and EU. These were:

The delegation then joined Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands representatives for the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) from 23-25 May in Switzerland.

“Among many highlights, one standout was meeting our Cayman Islands students who are studying in the UK. Talking with them about their studies and plans, and encouraging them to take full advantage of their opportunities while taking challenges in stride, was a proud Caymanian moment for all of us in the delegation,” the minster said.

Ebanks is scheduled to appear on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today programme on Tuesday, 7 June, at 12:30pm to talk more about the meetings. A CIGTV appearance is also is planned, the release said.