Minister tackles misperception of Cayman in UK & EU
(CNS): Financial Services and Commerce Minister André Ebanks headed a delegation to London and Brussels recently spreading the message about Cayman’s role in anti-money laundering, Russia sanctions, international tax cooperation, sustainable finance, transparency and good governance. Despite continued efforts over the years around the world, the image of Cayman as a tax haven has been hard to shake. However, Ebanks said it was important to keep trying to change erroneous perceptions.
“Building this mutual understanding, which moves both sides of the table beyond misperceptions that may be held, is vitally important to the Cayman Islands’ socioeconomic health, as well as the socioeconomic health of the countries with whom we had the opportunity to meet,” Ebanks said in a press release this week about the overseas trip.
He said that stakeholders were keen to talk about further strengthening the global partnership to fight financial crime, as well as interests they share with the Cayman Islands, including international developments in virtual assets regulation and sustainable finance (also called green or blue finance).
The delegation also dealt with questions about how the Cayman Islands’ financial services and commerce industries operate from a regulatory and tax transparency perspective and the constitutional relationship with the UK. They also explained the Cayman Islands Parliamentary process that enables global standards and initiatives to become law.
Ebanks said these indepth conversations are vital during overseas engagements, particularly when there are rotations in EU and UK staff and elected officials.
“For instance, the EU Presidency rotates every six months among the EU 27 Member States,” he explained. “Having face-to-face discussions with both the outgoing and incoming administrations gives us an opportunity to share updates, and to gain insights, with officials who have weighty responsibilities for financial services and commerce matters.”
The delegation included Parliamentary Secretary Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Cayman Islands Representative for the EU Deborah Bodden; and Cayman Islands Financial Services Representative for the UK Gene DaCosta. Between 16 and 20 May they met representatives from a dozen groups and organizations in the UK and EU. These were:
- The EU Code of Conduct Group
- The Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union
- Directorate‑General for Economic and Financial Affairs
- Directorate‑General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union
- EU Member States Permanent Representatives, including of the Czech Republic (incoming EU Presidency), France (outgoing EU Presidency), Germany, and Cyprus
- The Channel Islands
- Members of the UK Shadow Cabinet
- Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office
- Industry associations
- The Cayman Islands All-Party Parliamentarian Group in the House of Commons
The delegation then joined Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands representatives for the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) from 23-25 May in Switzerland.
“Among many highlights, one standout was meeting our Cayman Islands students who are studying in the UK. Talking with them about their studies and plans, and encouraging them to take full advantage of their opportunities while taking challenges in stride, was a proud Caymanian moment for all of us in the delegation,” the minster said.
Ebanks is scheduled to appear on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today programme on Tuesday, 7 June, at 12:30pm to talk more about the meetings. A CIGTV appearance is also is planned, the release said.
Category: Business, Financial Services, Politics
Exactly what experience does Ms Bodden bring to this position? She was in social services not financial services!!!
Didn’t minister Rivers try this in Hollywood? Well good look with that Andre. Until we totally clean up our act, including the potential for laundering in hard asset transactions words are meaningless.
And Alden thought serving Caybrew to London dignitaries would work
Congrats on OBE to Cindy for failing to get our tax neutral message across, failing to act on nearly a decade of accumulated SARs, failure to supervise SEZ white collar criminals, and blacklisting for disregarding CFATF action list by deadline. Fantastic work.
Nice try but none of these are under CIMA’s remit. Tax neutrality message and the special economic zone are under ministry of financial services, SArs are under the Financial Reporting Authority, Cayman is not blacklisted by CFATF and what remains to be done has nothing to do with CIMA. do your homework before spreading misinformed dribble.
Let’s be honest. These islands are a tax haven. It is impossible for 70,000 people to manage over 12,000 hedge funds and insurance companies. Zero income tax has led to an increasing class society with those at the bottom (mostly Caymanian) struggling.
To claim not a tax haven is utter nonsense.
being registered in Cayman and being managed in Cayman are two different things, isn’t it?
That’s simply not true; there are 50,000 funds here not, not 12,000.