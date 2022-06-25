Men suffer life-changing injuries after fight at 7M shops

(CNS): Two men were stabbed, one in the eye and the other in the abdomen, during a fight shortly after midnight Friday outside a bar in Seven Mile Shops off the West Bay Road. The RCIPS did not identify the bar where the altercation took place but it is understood to be The Bird. At around 12:40am, one man brandished a knife and stabbed the two victims, but he left the scene before the police and emergency services arrived and has not yet been apprehended. The wounded men were taken to hospital to be treated for serious and life-changing injuries.

“We know that there were a number of people at the location at the time of the incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward,” said Superintendent Pete Lansdown. “The only way to end this type of violence is for the public to stand up against it. When offenders know their actions will not be tolerated by the community as a whole, they will think twice about committing violent acts.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.