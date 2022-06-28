McTaggart: PACT should give surplus back to people

Leader of the Opposition Roy McTaggart

(CNS): The rising price of goods has increased the Cayman Islands Government’s revenue and it “cannot be right” that the CIG benefits from inflation “while the people suffer”, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart said in the latest PPM video, and he called on PACT to give back the surplus by funding more relief measures. Following the announcement that some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and rosy news about public finances up to the end of May, the opposition leader said government had the money to fund more direct help for the people.

With a surplus of around CI$180 million and access to the $400 million loan that the PPM had arranged, he urged the government to block the Water Authority’s request for an increase in water rates for at least six months and persuade the executives at the private supplier, Cayman Water, to do the same. He also suggested that the CIG ask CUC to minimise increases in the cost of electricity, remove the import duty on gasoline and diesel for six months and ensure gas stations pass on the savings, and continue the COVID-19 tourism stipends.

In a video message released Monday, McTaggart also called for more money for retired seamen, veterans, and those dependent on financial assistance from the government, including retired civil service pensioners receiving even less than the current social welfare benefits. “These are some of the most vulnerable in our communities and will need the help to ensure they can keep their head above water financially,” the opposition leader said.

He welcomed the measures government is planning, such as the decision to retain the pension holiday for another three months, which he said he suspected would be extended to the end of the year. However, he said the CIG had to do more to help people through this time, noting that no single measure will solve the problem. “But collectively, they can help our people survive what is still an unknown storm,” he said.

The PPM leader said the $400 million line of credit it had negotiated, which the PACT Government recently drew down, was intended to be used for just such a situation that the country currently faces with soaring inflation. This, he said, was in addition to the record government revenues, including import duty, which gave the government room to do much more.

“The fact is that as prices of goods rise, the government is earning additional revenues from these higher

prices. It cannot be right that government benefits from the rising prices while the people suffer.

So, funding the relief measures I have recommended should not be an issue,” McTaggart said.

However, much of the additional revenue to government coffers has come from stamp duty on the sale of property to wealthy investors and an increase in fees and taxes from the offshore sector, as well as an increase in work permits, rather than day to day purchases being made by residents.

While McTaggart welcomed the new regulations rolled out at the weekend, he said more restrictions needed to be lifted, adding that he expected the CIG would soon need to lift the restrictions on unvaccinated visitors.

“Tourism cannot return to ‘normal’ levels without us accepting unvaccinated tourists. I do hope that government will provide all of us with their plans or thinking, including a potential timeline, for removing the remaining restrictions,” the PPM leader stated, adding that the government needed to work on persuading more people to get a booster shot.