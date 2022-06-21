Man robbed at gunpoint on George Town street

RCIPS van at Martin Drive (file photo)

(CNS): Police are investigating an armed robbery in George Town early Monday morning. The victim had left a residence on Martin Drive at around 4am when he was approached by a man he did not know who was brandishing a firearm. The robber demanded cash from the victim and then fled with an undisclosed quantity of his money. No shots were fired during the incident and no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect was wearing a long-sleeved grey shirt and a grey hat, and his face was covered.

The crime is now under investigation by detectives from George Town CID, who are asking anyone with information to call them on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can also be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the website.